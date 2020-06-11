SALT LAKE CITY — For more than a century, lunchtime organ recitals on Temple Square had been a tradition, until COVID-19 restrictions put a temporary end to them.
Now, thanks to modern technology, those recitals are about to resume — albeit virtually.
Five Tabernacle and Temple Square organists — Richard Elliott, Andrew Unsworth, Brian Mathias, Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples — will each present individual organ recitals in a new summer concert series called “Piping Up: Organ Concerts at Temple Square.”
The series will be stream on The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s YouTube channel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ live watch page (broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org) and the choir’s website (TheTabernacleChoir.org).
The new series will begin with an evening online concert featuring all five organists at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. The 45-minute event will include classical, traditional hymns and spirituals.
The 30-minute concerts, each featuring a different Tabernacle or Temple Square organist, will be streamed at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning June 22. Concerts will continue through Aug. 28.
The first three weeks of concerts will feature the Salt Lake Tabernacle organ before moving to the Conference Center organ to accommodate renovations to the Tabernacle organ.