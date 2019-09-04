OGDEN — One of the most anticipated shows of the Ogden Twilight Concert Series comes to town this week.
The National, with special guest Alvvays, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. Gates open at 5 p.m.
The National is an indie rock band formed in 1999 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fronted by Matt Berninger, the band also features Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Scott Devendorf and Bryan Devendorf.
The group won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album for 2017’s “Sleep Well Beast.” Their latest album, “I Am Easy to Find, was released earlier this spring.
Ogden Twilight Concert Series founder Jared Allen called The National one of a handful of artists he’d been trying to bring to Ogden for years. Allen was finally able to swing it, but not before he had to raise the ticket prices to $20. Tickets to most shows in the Ogden Twilight Concert Series are $10.
As of Monday, the show had sold out.
Opener Alvvays is an indie pop band from Canada.