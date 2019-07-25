LAYTON — Get ready for a night of first-class bluegrass.
The Travelin’ McCourys are set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive.
The Grammy Award-winning band is known for its tight bluegrass sound, honed through years of performing. The Nashville, Tennessee-based band is fronted by brothers Ronnie McCoury (mandolin) and Rob McCoury (banjo). Rounding out the band is Jason Carter on fiddle, Alan Bartram on bass, and Cody Kilby on guitar.
The McCoury brothers’ father is influential bluegrass artist Del McCoury, and the boys spent years on the road with their father, honing their chops as part of his Del McCoury Band.
Indeed, all of the members of the band are at the top of their craft, with the group’s bio pointing out that “the band became the only group to have each of its members recognized with an International Bluegrass Music Association Award for their instrument at least once.”
The Travelin’ McCourys have played with a variety of artists, including the Allman Brothers, the Lee Boys, Phish, and Warren Haynes.
The concert is part of the Davis Arts Council’s “Summer Nights With the Stars” series.
Tickets are $15 to $30, available through www.davisarts.org or at 801-546-8575.
— Standard-Examiner staff