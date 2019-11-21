OGDEN — Classical music will reign supreme in the next week when three concerts come to the Browning Center at Weber State University.
Friday
The Browning String Trio will perform an evening of music from Bach, Reger and Martinu at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Browning Center on campus, 3848 Harrison Blvd.
The Browning String Trio consists of Shi-Hwa Wang on violin, Francisco de Galvez on viola, and Victor Uzur on cello. All three musicians teach at Weber State. The trio performs twice a year on campus.
Friday’s program will involve Sinfonias arranged for string trio, by J.S. Bach; String Trio No. 1, Op. 77b in A minor by Max Reger, and String Trio No. 1 by Bohuslav Martinu.
Admission to the Browning String Trio concert is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, and $4.50 for students, available at weberstatetickets.com or 801-626-8500.
Monday
The university’s Classical Guitar Ensemble will perform a concert featuring music from a variety of periods at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Browning Center. The concert promises to offer something for all classical guitar fans, stretching from the Rennaissance to contemporary Brazillian music.
Admission to the concert is free.
Tuesday
The WSU String Chamber Ensembles will present an evening of chamber music, played by students in the school’s music department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the Browning Center.
Admission to this concert is free.
For more information on any of the concerts, visit weber.edu/artscalendar or call the department of performing arts at 801-626-6437.