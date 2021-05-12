The soulful contemporary dance of SALT Contemporary Dance and Grammy-nominated PUBLIQuartet are up next in Onstage Ogden’s Downtown Series.
SALT Contemporary Dance performs “Spring 8” this Friday; PUBLIQuartet follows on June 10.
Onstage Ogden started the new series at The Monarch in spring of 2020, growing its programming beyond Utah Symphony and large dance companies like Ballet West to reach new audiences and serve the ever-changing community of Ogden. The nonprofit promotes dance and classical music in the greater Ogden area, with a small staff of passionate art aficionados who have high aspirations to bring the best national artists to Ogden.
Since the start of 2021, Onstage Ogden has brought a string of exceptionally high-caliber performances by renowned artists Leonard Patton Trio, Time For Three, Dan Tepfer: Goldberg Variations, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Invoke to The Monarch.
This Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Royal Room of The Monarch, SALT Contemporary Dance brings “Spring 8,” a soulful dance “celebration of the resilience of the human spirit and the beauty inside of struggle” with works by globally cutting-edge choreographers Ihsan Rustm, and Garrett Smith and Artistic Director Joni McDonald’s “When We Are Lost, We Speak in Flowers.” The innovative dance piece is described as “hope and beauty in motion.”
SALT Contemporary Dance is a Utah nonprofit started in 2013 with a vision to “inspire and connect the rising generation with course-altering experiences, education and exposure, and dance as a salve for social plagues through interactive outreach programs.”
PUBLIQuartet brings their Grammy-nominated sounds from the worlds of jazz, electronic, rock and experimental music from New York City where they are based, on June 10.
From their site: “Applauded by The Washington Post as ‘a perfect encapsulation of today’s trends in chamber music,’ and The New Yorker as ‘independent-minded,’ PUBLIQuartet lends a fresh and energetic voice to the Classical music scene ... creative, interactive programming presents contemporary works, original compositions, and improvisations expanding the role of the string quartet."
The group of three violinists and a cellist has plenty of boast-worthy achievements. In 2019, the group received its first Grammy nomination for their second album, "Freedom & Faith." They were in residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 2016-17, debuted to a sold-out Carnegie Hall, headlined the Detroit Jazz Festival and improvised a “soundtrack” to the final presidential debate on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, dubbing them “the winner of the third presidential debate” by the Washington Post.
The PUBLICQuartet members individually are equally impressive. Curtis Stewart was a soloist with National Repertory Orchestra at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall; Jannina Norpoth, a soloist for Detroit Symphony Orchestra at age 14, has been featured alongside Stevie Wonder, Beyonce and Anita Baker, among others, and part of the folk/rock duo HOLLANDS; Nick Revel is the founding member with a full-length album, “Letters to my Future Self”; and cellist Hamilton Berry has collaborated with well-known pop artists including Vampire Weekend, Rostam, Bjork, Debbie Harry, FUN., Cults and Becca Stevens.
Tickets for SALT Contemporary Dance and PUBLIQuartet are available now and must be purchased online or at the box office in advance. There will be no door sales. For details and to purchase seats, visit onstageogden.org.