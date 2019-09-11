OGDEN — Ready for a concert that is out of this world?
The Utah Symphony comes to Ogden this week to perform Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” as well as a number of other space-oriented classical pieces.
The concert, part of Onstage Ogden’s Utah Symphony Masterworks Series, begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Browning Center’s Austad Auditorium at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd.
The program will begin with Beethoven’s “Consecration of the House Overture.” The piece is being performed in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the opening of Abravanel Hall, the Utah Symphony’s home in Salt Lake City.
The evening concludes with Holst’s “The Planets.” The British composer wrote the piece between 1914 and 1916, and the work travels among the known planets of the Solar System at the time — meaning, Pluto gets disrespected yet again.
“The Planets” careens from angry and ominous (during Mars, the Bringer of War) to beautiful and mysterious (during Neptune, the Mystic).
Also on the program will be Kaija Saariaho’s “Asteroid 4179,” Franz Joseph Haydn’s “The World on the Moon,” two Olivier Messiaen pieces — “What is Written in the Stars,” and “The Desert” — and one of the most recognizable tunes from a galaxy far, far away, the main theme to “Star Wars,” by John Williams.
The orchestra will be conducted by Utah Symphony music director Thierry Fischer and feature the sopranos and altos of the Utah Symphony Chorus, directed by Barlow Bradford.
Tickets for the Ogden concert are $10 to $39. For more information or tickets, visit http://onstageogden.org or call 801-399-9214.
The Utah Symphony will also perform the program at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, at Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City. Tickets to these concerts are $10 to $92, available at http://utahsymphony.org.