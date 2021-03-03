Every first Friday of the month, a tan van is parked inside The Gist, a large venue inside The Monarch just beyond the entrance. While it looks like a cool art installation, it’s actually a podcast studio where people who stroll in during Open Studio Night can watch live performances and interviews with local musicians.
What evolved into the “Van Sessions” podcast by R. Brandon Long (host/producer) and Todd Oberndorfer (booker/visuals) originated with Long’s volunteer effort to make public art announcements during First Friday Art Stroll on Historic 25th Street, from inside the van to stay warm. From there, Long says it quickly developed into adding multiple musicians and then recording them as a podcast — “It’s funny how ideas manifest sometimes.”
As the format changed from the original purpose, a new intent was born. Long explained, “We have some amazing local talent in Ogden, and giving them a platform to be seen and tell their story is what really matters to us now.”
Long and Oberndorfer, who both serve on the Ogden City Arts Advisory Committee, make up The Banyan Collective. Both outdoorsy guys, their yearslong friendship was sealed on a backpacking trip to climb King’s Peak — one of them, “Todd to the Top,” made the summit. Together, they produce “Van Sessions” in addition to other podcasts, including the “Ogden Outdoor Adventure Show,” “Nine Rails Arts Podcast” and “LITerally Podcast.”
“Van Sessions” has elements you don’t find in other live music performances. According to Long, it is a platform for artists to share their stories: “Part of the format is to discuss the process with each musician and hear about their passions, struggles and reasons for creating the beautiful work on display.” Music guests perform four original songs during the live interviews, pausing after each for a brief discussion.
Union Station was the van’s home the first three years of “Van Sessions” until they migrated up to The Monarch’s Upper Deck. Said Long, “It has grown into a wonderful partnership with The Monarch and we even have our permanent podcast studio inside the Monarch Creative Studios space.” During winter, the van moves from the outside Upper Deck inside to The Gist.
Artists from all over the Wasatch front have joined “Van Sessions,” including many from Ogden — Carrie Myers & The Proper Way, Brooke Mackintosh, Standards and Substandards, Sammy Brue, Nick Garn, The Snarlin’ Yarns, Cherry Thomas, Paddy Teglia and Mark Dee. Next, Triggers & Slips of Salt Lake return with original soulful country tunes on Friday, March 5.
Long says they’re excited now that Weber County has moved into a moderate level of transmission and confident they can host “Van Sessions” while maintaining a safe environment with social distancing, masks and a limited live audience.
Livestream performances are also available on the “Van Sessions” Facebook page, so those who would like to watch from home can play along.
“Van Sessions” is free and open to the public at The Monarch, 455 25th St., every first Friday during Open Studio Night from 6-9 p.m. For performance details and times, check the “Van Sessions” Facebook event page.