WASHINGTON TERRACE — Holiday tunes will take on a jazzy flavor at a concert coming to a nearby library branch.
“A Vocal Jazz Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the Weber County Library Pleasant Valley Branch, 5568 S. Adams Ave.
The concert will feature holiday tunes by The Lars Yorgason Singers, directed by local bassist Lars Yorgason. The group is made of singers from Northern Utah.
Yorgason has taught music at Weber State University, the University of Utah and Brigham Young University, and he has been a board member with the Park City Jazz Festival and Jazz Arts of the Mountain West. He was the Utah Arts Festival Jazz Master for 2006.
Special guests for the evening will be Utah band Lindy and the Hops.
Accompanying the singers will be Bob Bunce on piano, Doug James on drums, Mike Christiansen on guitar, and Yorgason on bass.
Admission is free.