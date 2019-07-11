OGDEN — The increasingly popular Ogden Twilight Concert Series continues this week with a show featuring Washed Out and Deerhunter.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Washed Out is the stage name for Georgia-based singer/songwriter and record producer Ernest Greene. The artist is known for pioneering the “chillwave” movement with his first EPs released in 2009.
Early on, Greene sampled 1970s pop and disco, later moving into more recent genres including electronica, trip-hop and psychedelia.
Also on Friday night’s bill will be Deerhunter, a rock band from Georgia.
Deerhunter formed in Atlanta back in 2001, led by charismatic frontman Bradford Cox. The band also features drummer/keyboardist Moses Archuleta, guitarist Lockett Pundt, bassist Josh McKay and keyboardist/saxophonist Javier Morales.
The group’s latest album, “Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared,” was released early this year.
Rolling Stone magazine called Deerhunter “one of the great guitar bands of the 21st century.”
No chairs, blankets or umbrellas are allowed in the venue.
General admission tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate, available through www.24tix.com.
—Standard-Examiner staff