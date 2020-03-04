OGDEN — Warmer weather may eventually be the death of the 2019-20 ski season. But until then, Snowbasin Resort plans to enjoy every moment of those final few days of life-on-snow.
This week, Snowbasin begins a new five-weekend spring festival called Basin Days, offering music, craft beers and relaxation on the patio — in between the requisite ski runs, of course.
“Springtime in the mountains is always really popular, with people coming out for the sun and snow and sitting on the patios and having a great time,” said Snowbasin spokeswoman Megan Collins. “But one drawback is that we haven’t really had a way to embrace spring here.”
Until now.
The newly created Basin Days begin Saturday, March 7, and continue Saturdays and Sundays through April 5. The event features free live music, as well as local breweries offering beer for sale — all on the patio of Earl’s Lodge.
Collins said the resort has done a “March Madness” tap takeover in the past, with local breweries offering beer for sale, but she admits that wasn’t always the most kid-friendly event.
“So we thought, ‘What if we bring some free music to the patio, so it’s more of a family-friendly vibe?’” Collins said. “We could have beer from lots of different breweries, along with upbeat, springlike music. And we thought, ‘Why not?’”
Beer service starts at 11 a.m. each day, with music beginning at 2 p.m. and continuing until 5 p.m. The Basin Days schedule includes:
- March 7-8 — Music by B.D. Howes on Saturday, The Proper Way on Sunday. Featured beer from Roosters Brewing.
- March 14-15 — Music by Lost in Bourbon on Saturday, Sin City on Sunday. Featured beer from Uintah, Moab, Kiitos, and Roadhouse.
- March 21-22 — Music by Muddpuddle on Saturday, Ike & Martin on Sunday. Featured beer from Wasatch, Odell, Shades, and UTOG.
- March 28-29 — Music by Nate Robinson Trio on Saturday, Wildflower Moon on Sunday. Featured beer from Epic, Talisman, and Bohemian.
- April 4-5 — Music by Eric Heidman on Saturday, The Proper Way on Sunday. Featured beer from Melvin, Cerveza, and Mother Earth.
The opening of Basin Days will also coincide with the resort’s annual Demo Day, planned for Saturday, March 7. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, in the base area near Earl’s Patio, skiers and snowboarders can try out new equipment from a variety of ski and snowboard vendors.
Guests can demo new equipment from the likes of Rossignol, Elan, Fischer, Blizzard, Atomic, Moment, Icelantic, Romp and Never Summer, all for just $25. A lift ticket is not included.
Guests must provide a driver’s license and credit card to test gear, and they should plan on wearing their own ski and snowboard boots to demo the equipment.
Demo Day will include a silent auction with prizes, including a three-night trip to Sun Valley — with lift tickets — and a condo for two. All proceeds from the demo day and silent auction will benefit the Ogden Valley Adaptive Sports Program.
Collins said Basin Days will come to a conclusion on the weekend of April 11-12, with the annual Pond Skim on Saturday, followed by the anticipated closing day for the ski season with the annual Easter Brunch on Sunday.
The Pond Skim will feature skiers and snowboarders trying to skim their way across a 120-foot pond. Collins said they have purposefully set the Pond Skim for a Saturday, so as not to exclude many of their locals.
“We know we have guests who don’t join us on Sundays, so the Pond Skim is held that Saturday,” she said.
The event is “very costume-centric,” according to Collins, with judges scoring contestants on things like biggest air, biggest splash and distance across the pond.
And finally, Collins says Snowbasin’s 2020-21 season passes went on sale earlier this week. Guests who purchase a Value or Premier season pass for next season can ski free on the slope for the rest of this season. Passes range from $59 to $789.
“Come up and ski, and get that Vitamin D in,” Collins said. “People tend to not ski as long in the spring, so we have a kind of patio party.”
For more information, visit www.snowbasin.com/events or call 801-620-1000.