What do you get when you cross the hobbies of birding and drinking?
Around here, you get the fourth annual Birds and Brews event.
The Ogden Nature Center’s yearly Birds and Brews fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Backyard Glen at the center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden.
“It’s just a fun, lighthearted adult event at the nature center that pairs bird knowledge and bird trivia with local brew flights and spirits,” said Brandi Bosworth, public relations coordinator for Ogden Nature Center.
Bosworth said the event is a “different spin” for the center, which normally focuses much of its educational programming toward children.
“But this is some adult programming,” she said. “What’s fabulous about it is that it pairs bird-geeking-out a little bit with local distilleries and breweries,”
Participants will spend the evening sipping sample drinks from local favorites like Talisman Brewing, New World Distillery, Roosters Brewing Co. and Mountain West Cider — all the while learning fun facts about owls, hawks, eagles and other birds. Beehive Cheese will provide the snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided by Pepsi.
The event also offers visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the birds of the Ogden Nature Center.
“We’ll bring out our live birds of prey, and our wildlife specialists will show off our hawks, owls and eagles,” Bosworth said.
A local band, the Snarlin’ Yarns, returns again this year to provide the music during the evening.
Capping off the evening will be a bird-themed trivia match, with participants forming teams and testing their knowledge about our feathered friends. Trivia topics will include such subjects as “Birds around the world” and “Bird science.”
Bosworth said a basic knowledge of birds will help participants, but there are enough general questions — like birds in movies and music — to make it accessible to all. Prizes will be awarded.
Bosworth said they sell 180 spots for the evening, and last year the Birds and Brews event sold out. Everyone who attends the event will receive a one-of-a-kind souvenir pub glass.
Participants must be age 21 or older to attend, and I.D. will be checked at the door.
Admission is $30 for center members and $35 for nonmembers. It includes four 2-ounce beer samples, one 2-ounce cider sample, two half-ounce spirit samples, “beer-style” treats and cheese samples, and entry into the trivia contest.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Ogden Nature Center’s live birds of prey and their care.
To sign up for the center’s Birds and Brews event, visit ogdennaturecenter.org.
For more information, call the Ogden Nature Center at 801-621-7595.