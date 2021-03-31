The Monarch doors will swing open for the public once again this Friday for a special Open Studio Night on the lively corner of 25th and Ogden.
From 6-9 p.m., the historic 1920s garage welcomes the highest vibes and friendly people to experience a night of live music, food, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios, all in one place. It’s one of the best date nights and family-friendly outings in Ogden.
Here’s a rundown of happenings at this month’s Open Studio Night:
Start at WB’s Eatery for the finest craft cocktails in town and fantastic eats. We suggest having a toast to spring with the Sunflower and sharing plates of Fig & Pig bruschetta and Street Corn Salad finished off with coffee and a Chili Chocolate Pot de Creme or a Churro Donut (or both). WB’s also has a great selection of coffee drinks, wine and local beers — and it’s full of surprisingly fun treats, gifts and goods to pick up.
Then, don’t miss Van Sessions by the Banyan Collective — free live music performances and interviews from the Tan Van, this month presenting local musicians Dave Garofolo at 7 p.m. followed by Ché Zuro at 8 p.m. Garofalo was the guitarist for the band SafetySuit from 2004-2017 and made Ogden home a couple of years ago. Zuro has the “voice of an angel and guitar chops of a rock star.” She is a seasoned performer who has toured and/or recorded with Berlin, Carmine Appice, Charlie Sexton and more and frequently plays locally and out of state.
Art Box gift shop hosts this month’s young entrepreneur, Millie Reeder. Art Box is happy to support young artists and entrepreneurs. “We love being able to showcase young creative minds that exhibit it’s never too early to pursue your dreams,” they said. Reeder’s pop-up shop will feature beautifully hand-wrapped jewelry with stones, crystals, metal, beads and other items, often with an included story about each piece. In the words of Reeder: “My name is Millie. I’m 15 years old and I love making jewelry! I’ve been making and selling my jewelry since I was 12. Some other things I love: being with my puppy, Scout; hiking; camping; baking; chocolate; Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel; listening to audiobooks; and spending time with my family!” As always, you can make a candle at Art Box during Open Studio Night. Perfect for an Easter basket or to display on your Sunday dinner table.
Be sure to catch these creatives who have special plans for the evening: Kseniya Thomas’ (Thomas-Printers) live letterpress printing and postcard giveaway and Joanne Hall is doing a watercolor class.
Stroll through all of the creative studios and be inspired by their latest pieces of artwork, chat with them about their creations and learn something new. Read about the creatives at The Monarch at themonarchogden.com.