OGDEN — The 85th annual Ogden Pioneer Days celebration is headed for a full gallop this week.
Some of the earliest events in this granddaddy of all July 24 celebrations have already taken place — the Utah Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Horse & Hitch Parade, the Lindquist Pops Concert and Fireworks — but plenty more activities honoring Utah’s pioneer heritage are yet to come.
Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of activities in this year’s Ogden Pioneer Days celebration, as well as a few other July 24-related events in Northern Utah:
FRIDAY, JULY 19
• Real Ranch Rodeo, noon-6 p.m., Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. Ever wonder what real cowboys and cowgirls do out there on the range? Here’s your chance to find out. The event features cowpokes from all over, condensing their ranch work into a timed event to showcase their skills. Rodeo features four-man teams competing in the events of Team Roping, Sort & Doctor, Trailer Loading & Tie Down, and Team Branding. Information, www.facebook.com/RealRanchRodeo. FREE.
• Miss Rodeo Utah Horsemanship Competition, 2 p.m., Golden Spike Arena, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. Watch Miss Rodeo Utah contestants compete on horseback. FREE.
• Ogden Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 17th St., Ogden. The first night is “Standard-Examiner Family Night.” Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:30 p.m., with mutton bustin’, junior posse, wild cow milking, musical chairs, and ribbon roping. Rodeo tickets are $7-$40, available at www.smithstix.com or at the stadium box office.
SATURDAY, JULY 20
• Real Ranch Rodeo, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden. Continuation of Friday’s event. FREE.
• Miss Rodeo Utah Hall of Fame/Alumni Luncheon, 1 p.m., Timbermine Restaurant, 1701 Park Blvd., Ogden. $35/person, call 801-621-1696 for tickets, RSVP.
• Ogden Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 17th St., Ogden. It’s “National Day of American Cowboy” Night. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7-$40, available at www.smithstix.com or at the stadium box office.
MONDAY, JULY 22
• Miss Rodeo Utah speeches, 9 a.m., Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. Hear the Miss Rodeo Utah contestants present impromptu speeches. FREE.
• Ogden Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 17th St., Ogden. It’s “Patriot Night” at the rodeo. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7-$40, available at www.smithstix.com or at the stadium box office.
TUESDAY, JULY 23
• Miss Rodeo Utah Fashion Show and Silent Auction, noon, Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd., Ogden. $45, call 801-621-1696 for tickets.
• Ogden Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 17th St. It’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Night at the rodeo. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6 p.m., with the Miss Rodeo Utah Freestyle Horsemanship Competition. Rodeo tickets are $7-$40, available at www.smithstix.com or at the stadium box office.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24
• Pioneer Day activities, all day, Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. Party like the old days by making Fielding Garr Ranch the destination for the July 24 holiday. Activities, games and crafts from pioneer days will be featured at the ranch. Roll a hoop, walk on stilts, try your hand at spinning wool. And the most fun? Do some laundry the old-fashioned way. Activities are free, but there is a $10-per-vehicle entry fee into the state park. Information, 801-773-2941.
• Ogden Pioneer Days Children’s Parade, 8 a.m., along Washington Boulevard north of 30th Street, Ogden. This parade features area youth and their families, with decorated bicycles, wagons and family pets. FREE.
• Ogden Pioneer Days July 24th Grand Parade, 9 a.m., along Washington Boulevard between 30th and 20th streets, Ogden. This is the big one, the annual parade, with this year’s grand marshal Dave Howells. FREE.
• Cowboy Christmas in July, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Liberty Park, 751 E. 21st St., Ogden. Carnival with games ($5/wristband), food and more. Music by Blue Sage Band. Call 801-645-9646 for more information. FREE.
• Ogden Pioneer Days PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Pioneer Stadium, 668 17th St., Ogden. It’s “Pioneer Day State of Utah Holiday” Night at the rodeo. Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:30 p.m. The coronation of Miss Rodeo Utah will take place at 8:30 p.m. in the stadium. Fireworks will follow the rodeo. Tickets are $7-$40, available at www.smithstix.com or at the stadium box office.
• Taste of the Town, 4-7 p.m., Layton Commons Park, 437 N. Wasatch Drive, Layton. Free admission, food tickets are $1.
• Riders in the Sky concert, 7 p.m., Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. See the popular cowboy band that has become a Layton tradition for the 24th. FREE.
• Electric Light Parade and Party, 10 p.m., parade travels along Wasatch Drive to Constitution Circle, Layton. Parade is followed by the Electric Light Parade party, with a deejay playing popular music, dancing, and food trucks. FREE.
