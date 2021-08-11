There have been some defining moments in Ogden arts and culture throughout the years, the kind of events that get continuously brought up in conversations decades later. The time Tiffany came to the Ogden Mall to film her video “I Think We’re Alone Now” for dozens of Weber County teens, Mavis Staples at the Ogden Music Festival and the Flaming Lips at Ogden Twilight Concert Series are a few. Last Friday night at The Monarch was another of these times.
We will never forget it. And more than a concert or video shoot, this was intimate.
Two famous musicians, who also both happen to be brilliant visual artists, were in town alongside featured local artists. A live performance and art show by Chali 2na, the opening of Wayne Coyne’s new art exhibit and Van Sessions all happened simultaneously on the busy corner of 25th and Ogden on Friday night.
Inside The Monarch, there was Van Sessions, a live recording of a music podcast — this night featuring Ogden singer/songwriter Morgan Thomas and SLC’s Vincent Draper & The Culls — in which the artists perform four songs each between brief interviews. Next to that was the fantastical image of Wayne Coyne, frontman of the Flaming Lips, doing spin art on large canvases for a long line of people, a wine/beer bar conveniently placed nearby.
A particularly distinct moment was the chill indie pop of Vincent Draper & The Culls in a performance of the dark but hopeful track “Don’t Worry” from their new album Night Light (April 2021), set perfectly to Coyne spinning art for two small children as attendees watched the painting in progress on the wall projection above, offering a comforting reprieve from the separateness we have endured throughout the pandemic.
Another line of people were entertained by Van Sessions and the spin art show as they waited to enter Ogden Contemporary Arts for the opening of Coyne’s art exhibit, the “King’s Mouth.” The ticketed event, titled “The King’s Stroll,” included the canvas for spin art and a photo op with Coyne plus the “King’s Mouth” interactive experience. People came out of it with jaws dropped, wordless, other than to say something like, “You’ve just gotta see it.”
Outside on the Upper Deck, Indie Ogden, UT Audio and Rail City Productions had transformed the parking lot into a high-quality concert venue. Local hip-hop/rap musicians Earthworm and Clesh, Wes Burke and Keilow took turns on the stage while Chali 2na watched and wandered inconspicuously through the crowd. When approached by fans, the legendary and beloved LA-based hip-hop artist and baritone rapper was attentive and kind.
His performance was just as generous, exceeding all expectations, with new songs and old throwbacks, with DJ Chris Karns engaging a huge, wildly excited crowd. There wasn’t an empty space in that venue, or a person unaffected.
Next to the stage, stunning paintings by Chali 2na were showcased, many of which sold by the end of the night.
Just like the Flaming Lips, who will play their third concert this year at Ogden Twilight on Aug. 20, word on the street is that Chali 2na is already looking forward to coming back to Ogden.