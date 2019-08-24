SNOWBASIN — A new Bavarian fall festival will make its debut this September at Snowbasin Resort.
SnowWiesn borrows from the best of Oktoberfest celebrations, offering beer, entertainment and German-themed food on three consecutive Sundays in September.
SnowWiesn will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Sept. 15, 22 and 29 at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, in the mountains above Huntsville.
Admittance to the family-friendly event is free.
In keeping with a Munich Oktoberfest tradition, Snowbasin general manager Davy Ratchford will tap the first keg and serve the first glass at 2:15 p.m. each Sunday, shouting “O’zapft is!” — in English, “It’s tapped!”
The afternoons will feature live music, alphornists, competitions and more. Oktoberfest-themed events will include Masskrugstemmen, a stein-holding competitions; Hammerschlager, in which guests drive nails into a stump; and a German-attire costume contest.
The resort will be selling commemorative ceramic Keferholer mugs that offer a refill discount. It will also accept the commemorative Blues, Brews & BBQ 2019 mugs for discount refills.
In conjunction with SnowWiesn, Snowbasin will host its inaugural Corn Hole Tournament each afternoon. For $20, teams of two can sign up to compete in the event.
The Kids Zone and Wildflower Mini Golf Course will also be open, and gondola rides are also available.
The event is presented by Roosters Brewing and Wasatch Distributing.
For more information, visit www.snowbasin.com or call 801-620-1000.
— Standard-Examiner staff