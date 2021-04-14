25th & Ogden at The Monarch, located in the heart of Ogden’s Nine Rails Creative District, is quickly growing into a hub for the best markets and public events in Northern Utah. The range of entertainment truly provides something for everyone. Events include in-person and streaming music, ranging from rock and folk to classical and “not not classical.” Performances of every kind with moving statements in dance, art installations that invoke self-reflection and even galas. Festivals and markets range from upscale gourmet food to the quirkiest of gifts. No matter your vibe, there’s always something for you at 25th & Ogden at The Monarch.
Live music
Live music is back! And 25th & Ogden is becoming one of Ogden’s biggest music venues. The Monarch is filled with sounds from both local and out-of-state artists during Saturday and Sunday markets, Open Studio Nights and special live performances presented by Onstage Ogden. Plus, a new concert series is coming this year. Stay tuned!
‘Van Sessions’
“Van Sessions” is an opportunity for local and national artists to perform (by invitation), to jam in the Tan Van during every First Friday Art Stroll! A live-audience podcast and music series on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming services, “Van Sessions” perform inside The Monarch and features two musicians AND their stories, every month! It’s free and open to all music lovers. Follow Van Sessions on Facebook @thevansessions and @25thandOgdenatMonarch to find out who the musicians are each month.
Onstage Ogden
Formerly known as Ogden Symphony Ballet Association (OSBA), Onstage Ogden provides our city with a variety of performances in the performing arts world. Onstage Ogden “energizes and engages the greater Ogden community by presenting only the finest world-class music and dance.” Many of the live performances and concerts presented by Onstage Ogden happen at The Monarch, often on Thursday and Friday nights. Follow 25th & Ogden at The Monarch for information about events and tickets.
Markets
Ditch the crowds and the same dull shopping routine in the big box stores and experience what’s new at the markets at The Monarch every weekend! Add flavor and beauty to your life while being inspired by the best artisans in Northern Utah.
Gourmet Market
Every Saturday, The Monarch is filled with unique gourmet foods like bread, coffee, pastries, cheeses, cured meats, olives, pickled foods, honey and more ... from top-quality artisan foods makers. Food trucks like Waffle Love, Wasatch Roasting Company or Wimpy and Fritz provide snacks for your stroll. Listen to live music from local artists while you get all the inspiration you need to bring your dining table to life! New vendors and live music from Ogden musicians are there to explore every week. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. are yours to shop, relax and converse with your fellow foodies.
Ogden Bizarre Market
The Ogden Bizarre Market is your place to add style to your home or find the perfect gift for that person who is hardest to buy for. Ogden’s most talented artists and makers, like HeybeFab and Syncrenicitous, will delight you with their art. With quirky crafts, upcycled items and vintage finds, you’ll love perusing while you listen to live music and snacking on food truck goodies. And, a beer garden is coming soon! Sundays are about to be the best day in town. Don’t miss the Market after Dark on May 27! Stay updated @indieogden or @25thandOgdenatMonarch.
Open Studio Night
Open Studio Night at The Monarch is better than ever! Grab a handcrafted cocktail or mocktail and delicious small bites plate from WB’s Eatery and take a stroll through the creative studios for Open Studio Night, in conjunction with Ogden’s First Friday Art Stroll, every first Friday of the month. Listen to live music from “Van Sessions” featuring local musicians. Best of all, meet the artists, creatives and makers while enjoying their discounts and giveaways.
Ogden Contemporary Arts Center
Every installation at OCA never ceases to amaze. With thought-provoking themes and beautiful exhibits, visit this beautiful contemporary art gallery as soon as you can. Looking for inspiration? OCA inspires local and regional artists through active involvement with the international contemporary art community. Don’t miss Happy Hour, every first and third Friday from 4-6 p.m.
Follow the Facebook page 25th&Ogden at The Monarch for event updates.