While Salt Lake City is the epicenter for Utah Pride Festival, The Monarch Market is hosting a celebration in Ogden during this year’s Pride Week featuring Talia Keys, in her first public performance in Ogden since before the pandemic.
The Pride Kickoff Celebration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Monarch. The Market by “25th & Ogden at The Monarch” (also known as the Gourmet Market) is held every Saturday and regularly features live music at the beer garden. But for this Ogden-style Pride party, a lineup of four local musicians were invited to play, with Keys headlining.
SLC-based Keys is a soulful funk/rock powerhouse, a genre-breaking multi-instrumentalist of solo live looping project Gemini Mind and five-member group Talia Keys & The Love. She is also KRCL radio host of “We’re Here” (Saturday nights midnight to 2 a.m.), music director for the nonprofit organization Rock Camp SLC and a passionate human rights advocate who writes, produces and records all original music “to convey a message of growth, awareness and love.”
Keys has a few select covers for Pride but will be playing mostly original music, including new singles and songs written during quarantine, for the kick-off party at The Monarch. Without music, she’s not sure she would have survived the past year.
“Losing your entire career can be daunting,” Keys said. But with livestreaming and generous donations, they were able to make it through the pandemic. “We are happy to be here and so thankful for our fans, friends and family for their support these past 15 months,” she said.
Now Keys is back to touring locally at venues like SLC’s The Urban Lounge and Woody’s Tavern in Moab (see taliakeys.com for more info), and they’re excited to play on the patio at The Monarch Market that is safe and inclusive, and “ready to celebrate LGBTIA.”
Joining Keys for the special Pride Market lineup of local musicians is singer/songwriter Christian Scheller and longtime Ogden rocker Korene Greenwood playing jams on the patio by the beer garden, as DJ Bryson Dearden spins old-school beats in the Gist near the vendors — all LGBTQ+ and their supporters.
A variety of specialty foods, creators and nonprofits will include Oden Pride, Wild Meraki, Butchers Bunches, Delicious, Salt Lake Syrups, Hope and Evolution, Alexa Florals, Lovetree Creations, Paul Mitchell, Encircle, The Prickly Potter, Cheryl’s Bagels, Heavenly Caramels, Dawn with Tupperware, Keyvin VanDyke (ZaZa), Benrik Leather and more.
Beer garden entry is a $5 donation, with all proceeds going to the musicians.
Craft brews by Roosters Brewing and UTOG, shaded patio seating, a bean bag toss and more will be available on the pet-friendly patio. Come early, as space is limited and it’s expected to fill up fast.
The Monarch wants you to come celebrate, “support our local LGBQT+ community and have a blast while doing it.”