Ogden Musical Theatre’s annual summer musical is back with “Into the Woods,” directed by Maddie Tarbox, whose vision will bring the Tony award-winning musical to life in a new light for Ogden audiences.
Tarbox, in collaboration with music director Kenneth Plain, choreographer Marilyn Mongomery and the cast of around 18-20 local talents, has created an inspired production based on the musical by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, that promises laughter, childlike wonder and maybe a few tears.
Artistic director Maurie Tarbox says the board president of Ogden Musical Theatre was moved to tears at the first sing-through. “Early on, there was such a good feeling about it,” she said.
It was Maddie Tarbox’s concept that sold everybody on “Into the Woods” for Ogden Musical Theatre’s fourth summer musical, originally planned for 2020 but delayed until this summer due to COVID. She says this is not a traditional production of “Into the Woods,” but a different concept.
“This version is about how stories can heal a little boy’s heart,” Tarbox said.
Unlike the original, Tarbox’s Narrator is a troubled, young runaway who finds sanctuary with his books in an abandoned warehouse, much like those in Ogden. The set is not a woodsy scene but industrial, with a centerpiece similar to the landmark Ogden sign that brings the show closer to “home.”
“I loved the idea of being able to reimagine abandoned spaces, especially because we are in a space that was almost abandoned and torn down itself,” Tarbox said.
The 97-year-old historic Peery’s Egyptian Theater, where “Into the Woods” will be performed, almost didn’t survive. “The people who cared about these spaces invested enough to restore it to its original glory and we get to be in this space and produce a show that is reimagining another space.”
It’s also a new spin on a beloved musical that is relevant for these times, relating beautifully, Tarbox said, for kids who are struggling with school and at home over the past year. “We have this little boy plot, and we also have our love for Ogden staring us in the face,” she added.
According to Kassi Bybee, OMT executive producer and general manager of Peery’s Egyptian Theatre, there was an outpouring of support from community partners and donors in bringing live musical theater back almost five years ago because of their love for the Egyptian theater. Weber State University is a lifeline that provides much of the talent, from production to the performers, and RAMP gives essential financial support.
Since 2017, with support from America First and other community partners and individual donors, Ogden Musical Theatre brings three major annual productions to the community. Every year, they do a concert-style musical accompanied by the Chamber Orchestra Ogden in spring, the summer musical and Five Carols of Christmas in wintertime. Kids Act Up theater camp, every June, offers kids ages 8-14 the opportunity to learn singing, acting and dance and then be part of a full-scale musical production.
Ogden-raised Tarbox participated in Kids Act Up as a child, when it was run by Utah Musical Theater. Now a Weber State graduate in musical theater with an MFA, and an accomplished actor and director in the Washington, D.C., area, she makes her directorial debut for the state of Utah with “Into the Woods,” which is her biggest show to date, and feels “lucky for the opportunity.”
“My cast is as professional as any theater company I’ve ever worked with across the nation,” Tarbox said. Auditions, which began in early June and elicited over 150 submissions, were “magical,” she said, with actors being able to return to performing after COVID.
The Witch was the hardest to cast. Such a central character, she said, must be played by an actor with a “powerhouse voice and wide range of emotional availability and intention.” But they found her, and she is “perfect,” Tarbox said. The other core players were clear to her from the beginning, including Nick Morris, who she is ecstatic about as The Baker, and Katelynn Ostler as the Baker’s Wife, who she described as “exceptional ... soft, sweet and youthful but with a fun, sassy edge.”
But she emphasized that while the Narrator, Baker and Baker’s Wife are core pieces, everyone else must fit around, and every player is key. “We always say there are no small parts, but in this show everyone is carrying some large portion of the show on their backs and they’re all doing beautiful work with it.”
The Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden’s grandest and most iconic theater dating back to 1924, was recently upgraded with a new LED lighting system funded by a generous $1 million donation from the Dr. Ezekiel R. and Edna Wattis Dumke Foundation just in time for the production of “Into the Woods.”
“It feels very full circle for me to come back after having been a little kid performing in the same space,” Tarbox said.
Maurie Tarbox also performed on the Egyptian stage years ago. “I never dreamed I’d be back in this capacity. I just feel like it’s such a blessing and an honor.” “Into the Woods” would not be possible without Music Director Kenneth Plain, Weber State University and the entire production crew, she said. And all actors and production crew are paid for their expertise, a request she made when joining Ogden Musical Theatre.
Ogden Musical Theatre provides professional experiences for local artists to grow and high-quality theater for the community to enjoy. Everything they do is with the community in mind, she said.
For two weeks starting next Thursday, July 29, the community can experience the intertwining plots of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales inside Ogden’s beautiful historic Peery’s Egyptian Theater and discover how stories can heal a child’s heart.
Visit ogdenmusicaltheatre.org/summerMusical for cast and crew details, showtimes and tickets.