OGDEN — A conversation about developing new theatrical plays will be presented here this weekend.
“New Play Development” will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Black Box Theater at Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd. The conversation will involve Cole Stern, program director for the Wasatch Playwright’s Residency, and Christie Evangelisto, associate artistic director of Second Stage Theater in New York City.
That event will be followed at 3 p.m. by a reading of the revised script of “Better,” by Daniel Rattner, in the theater. Rattner is a playwright and director based in New York City.
All events are free and open to the public. Language and subject matter may not be suitable for young children.
The conversation and reading are being presented by the Weber Arts Council, as well as the Wasatch Playwright’s Residency, a program designed to “encourage theatrical exposure, expression and education by creating opportunities for collaboration” between those who create theater locally and outside theatrical communities, according to a news release.
For more information, call 801-791-2787.