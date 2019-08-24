CEDAR CITY — The Utah Shakespeare Festival has announced an expanded season of theater for 2020.
The Tony Award-winning theater company, based at Southern Utah University, will be producing nine plays between June 1 and Oct. 10 next year — a season that is three weeks longer than this year’s offerings. Organizers say it’s the longest season the festival has ever produced.
Next year’s productions will be performed in three theaters and represent a wide variety of musicals, classic and modern theater, and Shakespeare plays.
The 2020 season includes:
• “Cymbeline,” a fantastical romance written by Shakespeare
• “Desperate Measures,” a Wild West musical comedy by Peter Kellogg and David Friedman, based on Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure”
• “Shakespeare’s Worst!,” a retelling of a Shakespeare classic by Mike Reiss (“The Simpsons”) and Nick Newlin
• “The Comedy of Errors,” considered one of Shakespeare’s funniest plays
• “Pericles,” a rarely performed piece by the Bard
• “Richard III,” Shakespeare’s completion of the War of the Roses
• “One Man, Two Guvnors,” a new comedy by multiple Tony and Drama Desk award winner Richard Bean
• “The Pirates of Penzance,” the always-popular Gilbert and Sullivan operetta
• “Into the Breeches,” a funny and heartwarming look at a group of women who mount an all-female production of “Henry V” while the men are off fighting World War II.
Tickets for each show are $20 to $82, now on sale at bard.org or 800-752-9849.
— Standard-Examiner staff