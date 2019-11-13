Dude! Big Lebowski Festival returns
OGDEN — The 6th annual Big Lebowski Festival returns to Peery’s Egyptian Theater this weekend.
The quirky event, which celebrates the 1998 Coen brothers comedy film “The Big Lebowski,” takes place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the historic theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
The “pre-game party” will begin at 6 p.m. in the theater lobby, with a cash bar and trivia contest. The bar will feature the film’s requisite White Russians and other adult beverages, while the trivia contest will offer Lebowski-themed prizes for the winners.
Concessions will also be available.
Then, at 7:30 p.m., a Lebowski-themed costume contest will be held inside the theater. Again, prizes will be awarded.
A showing of the film will follow at about 8 p.m.
“The Big Lebowski” stars Jeff Bridges as Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, a slacker and avid amateur bowler from Los Angeles who gets caught up in a tangled web of mistaken identity, kidnapping and rug-peeing. Although a disappointment at the box office, the film has grown into a cult classic, revered by critics and fans alike. It also stars John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore and John Turturro.
The film is rated R, with a running time of 1 hour, 57 minutes.
The Ogden Big Lebowski Festival is being presented by the Egyptian Theatre Foundation. Tickets are $12 in advance, $18 day of. www.smithstix.com or 801-689-8700.
Snowboarding film set to shred Egyptian
OGDEN — A snowboarding film will be presented Friday in downtown Ogden.
“DOJO: A Film by Ride Local First” will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
According to information on the theater’s website, the definition of “dojo” is “the place of the way.” The short film follows local snowboarders Cody Lee, Tristan Sadler, Chase Burch, James Fleege, Micah Anderson and friends as they travel the world exploring that concept. The piece is filmed in Ogden, Logan and Hokkaido, Japan.
The event is sponsored by Lucky Slice Pizza. According to organizers, the first 100 people on Friday will receive 50% off a midweek ticket voucher for Snowbasin Resort. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, available through smithstix.com or 801-689-8700.
Hogle Zoo adds more free Wild Wednesdays
SALT LAKE CITY — What could possibly be better than a Wild Wednesday at Hogle Zoo.
Even more Wild Wednesdays.
A Wild Wednesday means free admission for all visitors to the zoo, located at 2600 E. Sunnyside Ave. Typically, these events are held on the last Wednesday in November, December, January and February.
But this year, Hogle Zoo is saying “thank you” by expanding the free admission days to all Wednesdays in November and December.
Thus, upcoming free zoo admission days will include Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18. There will also be free days next year on Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.
For more information, visit www.hoglezoo.org or call 801-584-1700.
Restaurant celebrates Sweet 16 birthday
OGDEN — The restaurant Hearth on 25th is celebrating its Sweet 16 birthday party with a 16-course chef’s tasting.
After 16 years in business, the celebratory dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Hearth on 25th, 195 Historic 25th St. Seating will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. that day.
Cost for the tasting is $75. Light beverage pairings are available for $25, and full beverage pairings are $40. Exclusive cellar tastings are also available.
Among the many food choices will be a grilled shrimp appetizer, butternut squash & popcorn soup, octopus, salmon, rabbit leg & loin, elk backstrap, lamb, duck, toasted sesame & bone marrow macarons, and much more.
Live music will be provided by Cherry Thomas. Representatives from New World Distillery will be be on hand to talk about their spirits and pairings, as well as a local rancher to talk about his locally raised Premium Wagyu Beef.
A raffle will be held at 8 p.m.
Space is limited; reservations are required at www.hearth25.com/reservations or 801-399-0088.
Jeremy Holm to be featured at Plane Talk
HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A military history writer, motivational speaker and bobsled athlete will be the next speaker at the weekly Plane Talk presentation at Hill Aerospace Museum.
Jeremy Holm will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road. Admission is free.
Following a career in drag racing, Holm became a bobsled athlete after experiencing a ride on the 2002 Olympic track in Park City. He is the former head coach of the United States Adaptive Bobsled Team.
Holm is a sought-after speaker, having addressed companies like eBay, 1-800-Contacts, and Utah Valley University. His latest book, “When Angels Fall: From Toccoa to Tokyo The 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment in World War II,” tells the story of one of the most elite airborne units during WWII.
Holm lives in Salt Lake City.
For more information on the Plane Talk program, visit aerospaceutah.org or call 801-825-5817.
