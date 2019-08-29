Wildcat Block Party happening Friday
OGDEN — Weber State University’s annual Wildcat Block Party comes to campus this week.
The back-to-school celebration runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Stewart Bell Tower Plaza at the university, 3848 Harrison Blvd. Campus and community organizations host booths and activities at the yearly event, which educates both students and visitors about how to get involved at the school.
The day starts at 8 a.m. with the free Purple Pancake Breakfast, served by campus administrators. Booths then open at 8:30 a.m. Students with a valid Wildcard can pick up food passports at the Shepherd Union Information Desk. Then, beginning at 11 a.m., they can collect passport stamps throughout the party for a chance to enter for a grand-prize drawing.
According to information provided by the university, more than 170 groups will sponsor booths at this year’s Wildcat Block Party. Booths are divided into categories representing academic departments, campus and community partners, commercial groups, and student clubs and organizations.
The theme for this year’s party is “The Many Stories of Weber.”
Admission is free. Parking is available on Harrison Boulevard, and at the pay lot on the south side of the student union building.
For more information, visit www.weber.edu/blockparty or call 801-626-6349.
Porch music day sets a spell at Antelope Island
ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK — The annual Play Music on the Porch Day returns this weekend.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Fielding Garr Ranch at Antelope Island State Park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse. Visitors are invited to bring an acoustic instrument and jam with others on and around the porch at the ranch. All styles, genres and skill levels are welcome.
Participants are invited to bring a picnic and spend the day. Acoustic instruments only; the ranch does not have power for amplifiers or other electrified equipment.
The program will follow a loose open mic format, with impromptu jamming highly encouraged. Entry fee to the park is $10 per vehicle.
For more information, visit the state park’s Facebook page or call 801-773-2941.
Insect Safari at Ogden Nature Center
OGDEN — The Ogden Nature Center invites visitors to become an entomologist for a day with an “Insect Safari.”
The event, part of the nature center’s Wild Wednesdays activities, begins at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the center’s visitors center, 966 W. 12th St.
Using field guides, nets and bug boxes, participants will catch and identify as many insects as they can. Cost for the event is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for ages 2 to 11. Nature center members are admitted free.
For more information, visit www.ogdennaturecenter.org or call 801-621-7595.
Swiss Days coming to Midway
MIDWAY — Switzerland may pride itself on remaining neutral politically, but nobody can stay on the fence when it comes to this tiny town’s yearly celebration of all things Swiss.
The 72nd annual Midway Swiss Days will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31, at the Midway Town Square, 140 W. Main St. The marketplace will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
Organizers say the event — which has been taking place in Midway since 1947 — typically attracts between 80,000 and 100,000 people each year. Handmade crafts, antiques, fine art and more are among the items available at nearly 200 booths. Swiss and other foods are also available, as well as entertainment throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, a 10K run and kids race will begin at 7 a.m. Also at that time, a chuckwagon breakfast is available for $8 per person.
A parade is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, and a barbecue dinner begins at 4 p.m. that day. Cost for the meal is $15.
Admission to the event is free; parking is $5.
For more information, visit midwayswissdays.com.
See sheepdogs at Soldier Hollow Classic
MIDWAY — The annual Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Competition comes to the Heber Valley this Labor Day weekend.
The event, which features a festival and four days of competition between the world’s top sheepdogs and herders, opens Friday, Aug. 30, and continues through Monday, Sept. 2, at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center, 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The festival will feature food, animal shows, vendors, activities and more. Among the events at this year’s classic will be High Flying DockDogs, Wild Wonders Wild & Exotic Animal Show, Earthwings Raptor Show, a Navajo rug show and weaving demo, and sheepdog training demonstrations.
Although service dogs are welcome, spectator dogs are not allowed.
The sheepdog championship has been held at Soldier Hollow since 2003.
Online tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $6 for youth. Family passes are $45. Day-of tickets are $14, $10, $9 and $50. Parking is $5.
For more information, visit soldierhollowclassic.com.
This weekend welcomes Hooper Tomato Days
HOOPER — The annual Hooper Tomato Days celebration will be in full swing this Labor Day weekend.
The annual community celebration continues at various times through Monday, Sept. 2, at Hooper Park, 6100 W. 5500 South.
This year’s activities will include:
• Barrel racing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Hooper Rodeo Arena, next to the park.
• A residents’ dinner and a movie at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
• A concert by The Bandits, followed by a fireworks display, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
• A parade and rodeo on Monday, Sept. 2.
Other activities during the weekend will include a golf tournament, the Tomato Days 5K Tomato Chase, a Backyard BBQ Competition, a community breakfast, flag-raising ceremony, car show, tractor show, bed race, a vendor and farmers market, catch and release fishing, and much more.
For more information on Hooper Tomato Days, visit http://hoopertomatodays.com or call 801-732-1064.
‘American Idol’ auditions hit Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Auditions for the next season of “American Idol” are coming to Salt Lake City this week.
Auditions will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Salt Lake City Northwest Community Center, 1300 W. 300 North, in Salt Lake.
Participants in the singing competition, which now airs on the ABC television network, must be between age 15 and 28 as of June 1, 2019.
To register online for the auditions, visit http://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.
Tai Food Fair brings flavor to end of summer
LAYTON — The Thai Food Fair/Summerfest will cook up some fun here this weekend.
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Wat Dhammagunaram Buddhist Temple, 644 E. 1000 North, in Layton. Admission is free.
The event will include authentic Thai food and entertainment throughout the day — including musicians, singers, cultural dancers and a Thai kickboxing demonstration.
For more information, call 801-541-7569.
