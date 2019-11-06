Jazz at the Station brings student musicians
OGDEN — The WSU Jazz Combos will be the featured artists next week at the monthly Jazz at the Station event.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the Grand Lobby of Ogden’s Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave.
Performances by two jazz combos from the school will highlight a renewed interest in jazz by students there. The combos are student-led, but coached by WSU faculty member Dan Jonas.
“We are so proud to present the jazz musicians of Weber State every time they perform for Jazz at the Station,” event co-producer Caril Jennings said in an email. “This program started more than 20 years ago to encourage student jazz musicians and jazz audiences. It has grown quite a bit since then but we are always happiest when we see jazz traditions carried on by younger musicians.”
The concerts are sponsored by the Union Station Foundation, WSU Alumni Jazz, and grants from RAMP and Ogden City Arts.
Admission is free to the all-ages event, but guests are encouraged to arrive early as the jazz groups always play to a standing-room-only crowd.
Learn about Great Salt Lake Monster
BRIGHAM CITY — Learn all about monsters big and small this weekend in an event at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge.
The Great Salt Lake Monster Mystery event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, 2155 W. Forest St.
The event will feature Jaimi Butler and Bonnie Baxter presenting a reading of their children’s book, “The GREAT Great Salt Lake Monster Mystery.” The reading will then be followed by fun family activities that include exploring life in a drop of water from the Great Salt Lake.
Admission to the event is free.
For more information, call the bird refuge at 435-723-5887.
Free screening of 'Neither Wolf Nor Dog' in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE — A free screening of the film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” will be presented here this weekend.
Based on the best-selling Native American novel by Kent Nerburn, “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” follows a white author who meets a 95-year-old Lakota elder and his sidekick, and he is soon drawn into the heart of contemporary Native American life in the sparse lands of the Dakotas. The film stars Dave Bald Eagle, Christopher Sweeney and Richard Ray Whitman.
“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Kaysville Theater, 21 Main St. Running time is 110 minutes. The film is recommended for ages 13 and older.
The screening is presented by the Davis Arts Council.
Admission is free but tickets are required, available at www.eventbrite.com.
-- Standard-Examiner staff