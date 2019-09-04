SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time once again for the Utah State Fair.
The fair opens Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West. The fair continues through Sept. 15.
The annual event was established in 1856.
General admission to the fair is $8. In addition, there are a number of special events offered in conjunction with the fair. Special events are held in the Days of ’47 Arena. Tickets are available through smithstix.com. This year’s special events include:
• Utah’s Own PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6. $18.
• Prince Royce concert, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. $35-$55.
• Old Dominion concert, 7 p.m. Sept. 12. $29-$59.
• Foreigner concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $25-$45.
• Day of “Wreck”oning demolition derby, 7 p.m. Sept. 14. $22-$26.
• Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 6 p.m. Sept. 15. $18-$22.
All special event tickets include admission to the fair.
For more information on the Utah State Fair, visit utahstatefair.com or call 801-538-8400.
— Standard-Examiner staff