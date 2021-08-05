Wildlife photographer Phil Douglass took time out from photographing beautiful Alaska to tell us his story. An artistic kid from the beginning, Douglass loves both visual and performance art. He started drawing in elementary school and, as a result, took art classes from elementary school through college.
His father taught him to play the harmonica when he was 8 while camping around a fire, and he credits his older brother Kirk for instilling in him his love for wilderness and wildlife by taking him on backpacking trips from a young age. “Through all of his travels,” according to Douglass’ website, “his constant companion has been his beloved ‘campfire companion’ — the harmonica.”
A flagship product that was created to help bring fun and excitement to camping adventures, Douglass created his own brand of harmonica as well as a how-to program and book of songs to sing around the campfire. He created the “Campfire Companion Harmonica” to honor the “mouth harp” and its positive impact on his life.
“Phil’s mission in life is very simple ... to help others experience more love, aliveness and joy by connecting with nature and by making music,” his website states. “He calls the harmonica ‘happiness in your pocket’ because anyone can instantly create music and feel more gratitude about life.” His musical influences include Sonny Boy Williamson, Adam Gussov and Ronnie Shellist.
An ambassador for all, one of the most important parts of Douglass’ life is teaching people with special needs how to play a Campfire Companion Harmonica. He even participates in Special Woodstock, a music festival for and by special needs residents of Vancouver Island.
“I love sharing my Campfire Companion Harmonicas with people in challenging circumstances and providing free harmonicas to special needs classes and organizations,” Douglass said.
Songs around the fire quickly grew into something much bigger — after all, Douglass seeks to help people “make memories as big as mountains!” — and now, Douglass offers guided wildlife tours through the western United States, including the Pacific Northwest, as well as Canada.
An experienced outdoorsman, Douglass has spent 32 years of his life exploring and studying wildlife of the West through the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Douglass’ passion is connecting people with these wild lands and wildlife. “Utah’s Wildlife Ambassador,” as he is sometimes called, he received the Wildlife Conservation Educator Award from the Utah Audubon Council.
An avid and experienced wildlife photographer, Douglass says he draws much inspiration from this beautiful world and its wildlife and woodlands. “I love observing how wild animals and plants adapt to their various environments. Capturing these things in my artistic observations reminds me that I too can adapt and thrive,” he said.
He credits his wife, Traci, also an artist at The Monarch, for teaching him and many others creative techniques. “She is amazing in her desire to create art that inspires others to create things that will brighten their lives.”
To keep inspiration flowing, Douglass attends weekly jam sessions at the Free Academy for Creative Expression, created by Ogden’s William Pollett. “He has been a great influence on me by creating a safe place for creative expression,” Douglass said of Pollett. “Through his weekly jam and open mic sessions, I and many others feel comfortable in sharing songs and poems and stories.”
Through these weekly sessions, Douglass met Albert Rich, a retired music teacher.
“I will always treasure the things I learned from him,” Douglass said. “I always say, ‘Gifts from nature, art, and music are companions for life!’”
To learn more about Douglass’ tours, harmonicas and other programs, visit campfirecompanion.com or follow him on Instagram @the.campfirecompanion and on Facebook @songinmypocket.