OGDEN — Ready to dip your toes in another year of Weber Reads programming?
The kick-off event for the 2019-2020 Weber Reads theme will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the Weber County Library, 2464 Jefferson Ave.
The theme for this year’s programming is Water. The county library will be exploring “the multifaceted conversation surrounding water: where it comes from, why we need it and the many ways it flows through our world,” according to a news release.
Saturday’s event will begin with a science presentation on the unique properties of water, led by Weber State University physics professor Adam Johnston. It will conclude with stories and folk tales of water in African cultures, presented by the Nubian Storytellers of Utah Leadership.
The event is free and open to all ages.
A number of free events will then be held in the coming months at various branches of the Weber County Library, all dealing with different aspects of the subject of water.
Each year, the Weber Reads program chooses a new theme to encourage “community-wide reading, reflecting and engagement in meaningful dialogue” on a specific topic. Past year’s themes have included books on subjects as diverse as the transcontinental railroad, fire, Shakespeare, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Jacobs, Frankenstein, Beowulf, Emily Dickinson, and The Odyssey.
This is the 13th year for the Weber Reads program.
For more information on Weber Reads or this year’s events, visit http://weberpl.lib.ut.us or call 801-337-2646.
