“Sequoia is the tallest tree in SLC! She’s the sister who bullied you, the mother who neglected you, and the cool aunt you always wished you had.”
She is the one and only Sequoia. And Ogden somehow got lucky enough to have her in town every first Sunday at WB’s Eatery for Wigs & Brunch — the comedic drag show that pairs perfectly with a French Toast Sando and a Gin Blossom. It is the creation of the singer/comedian and self-described Maxxanista.
A particularly well-groomed audience packed the Nine Rails eatery on March 7, spilling over onto the sunny patio with an open view of the show, adorned in their Sunday best: lots of wigs and dresses, hats and heels.
Sequoia left for New York City in 2018 where she got her start in drag after earning a BFA in musical theater from the University of Utah. She returned to Salt Lake City in 2020 to “bring a little New York City grit to the already thriving and fabulous Utah drag scene.”
She hosts and performs in shows all over the Salt Lake City area, but Wigs & Brunch is a WB’s exclusive.
Pig and A Jelly Jar, the sister restaurant to WB’s Eatery where Sequoia works, heard she was a drag artist and wanted to give her the opportunity to create. “The team is really interested in building up the staff in our interests outside of work,” Sequoia said. A month later, she was running Wigs & Brunch.
On March 7, joining her were Ivy Dior Stephens and M’Lady Wood, two of the fabulous drag artists Sequoia says will be featured at her show.
Sequoia’s brunch show is a mashup of comedic bits and both singing and lip sync. She crooned a glowing rendition of “Maybe This Time” and danced/lip sang to ’90s pop in between physical comedy skits. “Being from the NYC drag scene, I know many fabulous artists who sing and lip sync,” she said. “Lip sync numbers allow me to share my specific brand of dry comedy and fierce-ness, while singing allows me to share a talent I’ve enjoyed working on and training my entire life.”
She said the comedy in her lip sync is a style that is unique to New York. “This is part of the NYC charm I am happy to bring to SLC, as it’s one of the things I miss most about NY drag,” Sequoia said. “It’s a really fun layer that can show you a song you may already know with an unexpected twist.”
“I’ve been so pleased with the turnout of the events,” Sequoia said. As the weather warms up, they’ll continue to be able to expand into the outdoor space and fit more people in a safe and comfortable way. “I’m looking forward to expanding and growing this show even more as it becomes more safe to do so!”
Wigs & Brunch, hosted by Sequoia and friends, has showtimes at noon and 1 p.m., but get there early when doors open at 10:30 a.m. because the event fills up fast. Seating is limited and first-come, first-served.
The next show is April 4. But, Sequoia says if you can’t make it in April, you can always try the first Sunday of any other month. They are planning to keep doing Wigs & Brunch all year.
Teaser: “Folks should keep their eyes peeled for more shows and events coming in the very near future from 360 Degrees Restaurant Group,” Sequoia said with a wink.
Follow Sequoia on social media platforms @theonlysequoia and WB’s Eatery at wbseatery.com for updates.