Farmers Market Ogden by Ogden Downtown Alliance (ODA) is impossible to miss, with over 200 vendors spanning three whole blocks on Historic 25th Street every Saturday in the summer and its fusion of cultural arts, live music and interactive activities in addition to locally grown and made foods. But there are a few more community offerings from ODA to be sure to keep on your radar this summer.
Music on the Plaza
Enjoy a night on the town mid-week this summer. Music on the Plaza is a free concert series with growing support each year from neighboring small businesses, local musicians and the community. ODA says we can expect the same small, grassroots charm at The Junction on Wednesdays this year; live music, picnics on the grass and patio seating from the surrounding eateries complete the summer tradition started a few years ago. It was a simple way for ODA to vitalize The Junction. “Music on the Plaza was created to activate The Junction and serve those local businesses,” said ODA Community Relations Coordinator Haille Van Patten. “So much happens in other areas of the downtown and this was a way to increase walkability in The Junction and visibility of those local businesses like The Cupcake Shoppe, Local Artisan Collective, Therapeutix, the Solomon Center, etc.” The event keeps people moving through the downtown and exploring areas beyond the heavily trafficked tourist areas, she said.
Music on the Plaza will run every Wednesday starting June 9 through July 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dine on one of the adjacent restaurants’ outdoor patios or bring a blanket for a relaxing picnic on the plaza grass.
Follow ODA on Facebook @ogdendowntown for weekly specials, event info and the full music lineup to be announced this week.
Beets & Beats
The artist “paint-off” is back! Farmers Market Ogden hosts its 4th Annual Beets & Beats Pop-up Artist Studio at 10 a.m. June 5 in the Municipal Gardens. It’s an engaging event for the whole community. Participating artists have two hours to paint their conceptualization of what the market means and utilize their rendition of the Farmers Market Beet logo on 4x4 canvas sheeting. Everyone else gets to watch the artists in action and vote for their favorite while listening to some great live jams — “the beats to go with the beets.” The winning artist receives a cash prize from ODA and all completed works will be on display the following weekend at the Ogden Arts Festival.
Beets & Beats was originally used to activate the old "Twinkie lot" in Ogden and challenge local artists to paint their version of the Farmers Market Ogden beet logo, Van Patten said. They provided the materials and used Beets & Beats as a "call for art" that creatives had to apply to, displaying winning pieces at other events, markets, etc. This year, she said, there’s a chance they’ll be turning some of the past murals into different merch pieces you can purchase at the market info booth. More information will be coming soon.
The artist application deadline is Tuesday, May 25. To apply, email info@farmersmarketogden.com with the subject line BEETS. For more details, follow ODA on Facebook @ogdendowntown and visit the event page.
Yoga for everyone during Farmers Market Ogden
While you’re out getting your healthy, organic, locally grown greens at the farmers market, you can also give yourself a dose of some beginner yoga. Every Saturday, from 9-10 a.m., dozens gather for “fresh produce, sunshine and yoga flow.” The donation-based classes hosted by ODA and AndShesDopeToo (ASDT) are led by a new Ogden yogi each week during Farmers Market Ogden, on the grass at the corner of 25th and Grant. All are welcome to bring a yoga mat, a towel “or just enjoy the green grass on your toes.” This popular outdoor yoga series is for all ages and abilities.
Learn more about Ogden Downtown Alliance events: http://ogdendowntown.com/our-events/