WASHINGTON TERRACE -- The Mayo family was the second of two Ogden families chosen to receive a new home from HGTV's show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" — and this weekend, the greater Ogden area will finally get a look inside.
The interior of the home has been kept a secret prior to the episode, but Kelly Mayo, her daughter, Michelle Smith, and granddaughter, Haylee Smith, are looking forward to the reveal.
"It will be nice to be able to share it with everybody that wants to ... come in and see it — all our friends," Mayo said. "And of course, we've had our family over, you know, it doesn't have to be that secretive. It will be nice to just be able to have anybody over, take pictures and not worry about posting them on social media."
In cooperation with dozens of subcontractors and volunteers, Wadman Corporation built the new home in just one week on the same lot as the family's previous, smaller home, which was damaged by a tornado that hit Washington Terrace in 2016.
The family saw the new home for the first time on Aug. 17, 2019.
The episode featuring the Mayo family premiers on HGTV at 7 p.m. Sunday — a good stay-at-home activity, since many Utah events have been canceled to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
While the family still can't reveal the details, they say they love their new home.
"I don't think there's anything that we all don't love about our house," Smith said. "They did such a phenomenal job," especially at matching everyone's personalities, she said.
Mayo's favorite feature is the home's wrap-around porch.
"They could have stopped building right there, and I'd have just lived out there," she said.
In addition to loving the space the new home affords, the family loves what they're able to do there.
"We got to have Christmas at our house with the whole family," Mayo said. "We couldn't have fit everybody in our house before, and just being able to invite them over ... and being able to be proud of the home that they came to see. ... We all got to stay in one room and have dinner and played games."
Haylee, who was 7 when the family learned they'd receive the new home, says her favorite part is her room, where she likes to dance.
Mayo and Smith both work at Legacy House of Ogden, an assisted living facility. A former coworker there, Haley Rodgers, has been a long-time fan of the HGTV show and nominated them to receive the home.
Rodgers heard ads that the show was looking for an Ogden family who were heroes in their community — selfless givers of service, who could also use a hand.
"Honestly, there was ... no thinking about it. It was just like, instantly she came to mind," Rodgers said, referring to Mayo.
Mayo likes to give hugs, which she gave to everyone near her when the family's new home was revealed in August.
But she doesn't just give hugs, Rodgers said. Her personality is "like a warm hug."
Mayo has served the community in a host of ways by participating in organized service like walks to support Alzheimers and service projects on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But she also takes on service in more personal ways.
As the food service director where she works, Mayo ran special holiday dinners so no residents at the home were lonely without visitors.
"She serves her residents, but she also serves their families. If they're in need of anything, she'll never hesitate," Rodgers said.
Mayo even leant her car to a family member of a resident — and the borrower, unfortunately, totaled the car, Rodgers said.
"She's a selfless person, but she's also had kind of bad luck," Rodgers said, referring to the loss of the car and the tornado hitting Mayo and Smith's previous home.
It's satisfying, but surreal, to see Mayo's family get the new home after nominating them, Rodgers said — though Rodgers wasn't the only one to submit Mayo for consideration, she said.
The family was looking forward to sharing their gratitude for their new home with the volunteers who helped build it at a watch party at Weber State on Sunday, but that watch party will not be held.
Gov. Gary Herbert announced Thursday a recommendation that gatherings be limited to 100 healthy people for the next two weeks, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Weber State subsequently canceled all on-campus events until March 30, according to a university press release, and Wadman Corporation confirmed Thursday that the watch party has been canceled.
While the Mayo family may not have the chance to express their gratitude Sunday, it doesn't change the degree to which the family feels it.
"Just gratefulness, gratefulness, gratefulness," Mayo said, "I don't ever want to lose the feeling of first seeing that home or being surprised that they were all on my lawn. ... I don't think we ever will, but I pray that we won't."