WILLARD — The Fantasy at the Bay Christmas Lights display returns to Willard Bay State Park this week.
The annual event opens at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the park, off Interstate 15’s Exit 357 in Willard. The drive-thru light display will be open from 5-10 p.m. daily, through Dec. 31. The display is closed on Christmas Day.
Santa, a holiday train and food trucks will be available Friday through Monday each week.
Admission is $10 Tuesday through Thursday, $15 Sunday and Monday, and $20 Friday and Saturday. Special 3-D snowflake glasses are available for $2, or three for $5.
For more information, visit the Willard Bay State Park Facebook page, or call 435-734-9494.