1. Farmington
Last week: 1
Farmington (6-2, 3-1 Region 5) probably could’ve scored 21 more points and the Phoenix still beat Bonneville by 16.
The UHSAA has taken the RPI rankings off its website until the big bracket reveal, but Farmington is likely somewhere around a No. 5 ranking with a possible first-round bye at stake (top-three seeds in 5A get a first-round bye) if the Phoenix win this week.
2. Syracuse
Last week: 2
If Syracuse (6-2, 5-1 Region 1) beats Clearfield, the Titans are Region 1 champions and would be outright champs if Roy beats Weber.
The region may have been won back on Sept. 5 in the gutty comeback at Weber. As far as playoff seeding goes, the Titans have been the top-ranked Region 1 team for a couple weeks and will likely end up that way should they win.
3. Weber
Last week: 3
If the Warriors’ (6-2, 5-1 Region 1) offensive line keeps making big holes for the running backs like it has all year, then a third-straight region title (plus The Shield trophy) likely goes back to Pleasant View.
A home playoff game for Weber is almost assured with a win.
4. Woods Cross
Last week: 5
The ‘Cats (6-2, 2-2 Region 5) are back in the win column and showed they can win even when their normally prolific receiver Luke Hyde starts at quarterback. WX also ran for a season-high 255 yards.
5. Davis
Last week: 4
The hard part of the Region 1 schedule is really getting to Davis (4-4, 4-2 Region 1) and there’s no letup this week with Fremont on the docket.