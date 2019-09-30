1. Farmington

Last week: 1

The upset loss to Viewmont certainly hurts in the RPI ranking department as FHS (5-2, 2-1 Region 5) dropped to No. 5, which would mean missing out on a first-round bye in the playoffs. Farmington has no room for error at Bonneville on Friday.

2. Syracuse

Last week: T5

The 38-6 win at Davis was perhaps the best way for Syracuse (5-2, 4-1 Region 1) to make another big statement. The Titans are in the driver's seat for a first region title since 2012.

Weber vs Fremont 05
Fremont's Jaxon Whitney (16) prepares to fight off a Weber tackler during a game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Fremont High School.

3. Weber

Last week: T5

Weber (5-2, 4-1 Region 1) has shown two years in a row it can navigate past Fremont and weird football juju. Can next year's Weber-Fremont game please be scheduled on a Friday, preferably at 4 p.m., so as not to disturb Weber County's football powers that be (whomever or whatever they, or it, may be) who are clearly upset with the rivalry's pivot to a televised Thursday night setting?

4. Davis

Last week: 3

The 32-point loss to Syracuse at home hurts, but there's no time for the Darts (4-3, 4-1 Region 1) to wallow because they still have the teeth of the Region 1 schedule coming up with Weber this week and Fremont next week.

5. Woods Cross

Last week: 2

After back-to-back region losses, Woods Cross (5-2, 1-2 Region 5) now tries to figure out the puzzle that is Box Elder, who has made life difficult for each of its three previous region foes. 

Notable:

Bonneville: With two games to play in region, the team who's in the Region 5 driver's seat isn't the brand-new school with oodles of talent, nor is it a team that's won or shared three-straight region titles, but it's the team that started 0-2 against 4A schools: the Bonneville Lakers (4-3, 2-1 Region 5).

Viewmont: The Vikings (3-4, 2-1 Region 5) pulled off the "RKO" (professional wrestler Randy Orton's signature finishing move) out of nowhere with an upset win at Farmington on Friday.

