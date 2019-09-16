1. Farmington
Last week: 1
The Phoenix (4-1, 1-0 Region 5) jumped over its first region hurdle with a 25-8 win at Box Elder in which Farmington scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to put the Bees away. On tap this week is a 1-versus-2 showdown at Woods Cross.
2. Woods Cross
Last week: 2
Woods Cross (5-0, 1-0 Region 5) opened a can on rival Bountiful last week before taking its foot off the gas in a 41-24 win. A big key for for the Wildcats against Farmington will be if they can run the ball well because Farmington's secondary is going to make it difficult for WX's pass-happy offense to find its groove.
3. Syracuse
Last week: 3
There's no such thing as "Cardiac Titans," but maybe Syracuse (4-1, 3-0 Region 1) can find an appropriate phrase deep in Greek mythology to describe its penchant for pulling out wins on the final plays of games.
4. Weber
Last week: 4
It was a 31-0 score midway through the second quarter for Weber (3-2, 2-1 Region 1) at Northridge, in case anyone was wondering just how mad the Warriors were after losing to Syracuse.
5. Davis
Last week: 5
Everyone give a warm welcome to Davis High into the S-E top five for the first time this season. After a 21-14 win at Layton, the Darts' (3-2, 3-0 Region 1) perfect region start continues. Their defensive stats are impressive: 32 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks, 11 turnovers forced and 11.6 points per game allowed.
Notable:
Roy: The Royals' (3-2, 2-1 Region 1) tightrope walk in Region 1 couldn't last for a third week as they lost to Syracuse in double overtime. Roy has a chance to get back in the top five with a win against Davis this Friday in a televised game.
Morgan: The Trojans (4-0) had a bye week to prepare for their first region game, which is against defending 3A state champion Summit Academy. This will be the best measuring stick for the state's top defense.