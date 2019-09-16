1. Farmington

Last week: 1

The Phoenix (4-1, 1-0 Region 5) jumped over its first region hurdle with a 25-8 win at Box Elder in which Farmington scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to put the Bees away. On tap this week is a 1-versus-2 showdown at Woods Cross.

2. Woods Cross

Last week: 2

Woods Cross (5-0, 1-0 Region 5) opened a can on rival Bountiful last week before taking its foot off the gas in a 41-24 win. A big key for for the Wildcats against Farmington will be if they can run the ball well because Farmington's secondary is going to make it difficult for WX's pass-happy offense to find its groove.

3. Syracuse

Last week: 3

There's no such thing as "Cardiac Titans," but maybe Syracuse (4-1, 3-0 Region 1) can find an appropriate phrase deep in Greek mythology to describe its penchant for pulling out wins on the final plays of games. 

BW Davis vs Layton Prep Football 007
Buy Now

Davis and Layton battled in a prep football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Layton High School.

4. Weber

Last week: 4

It was a 31-0 score midway through the second quarter for Weber (3-2, 2-1 Region 1) at Northridge, in case anyone was wondering just how mad the Warriors were after losing to Syracuse. 

5. Davis

Last week: 5

Everyone give a warm welcome to Davis High into the S-E top five for the first time this season. After a 21-14 win at Layton, the Darts' (3-2, 3-0 Region 1) perfect region start continues. Their defensive stats are impressive: 32 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks, 11 turnovers forced and 11.6 points per game allowed.

Notable:

Roy: The Royals' (3-2, 2-1 Region 1) tightrope walk in Region 1 couldn't last for a third week as they lost to Syracuse in double overtime. Roy has a chance to get back in the top five with a win against Davis this Friday in a televised game. 

Morgan: The Trojans (4-0) had a bye week to prepare for their first region game, which is against defending 3A state champion Summit Academy. This will be the best measuring stick for the state's top defense.

