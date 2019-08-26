1. FARMINGTON
Last week: 2
The Phoenix is 2-0 after a decisive 21-point win at what's supposed to be a solid Syracuse team. Farmington's strength appears to be spreading the ball around. Ten players have attempted a run while 11 have caught a pass.
2. WOODS CROSS
Last week: Not ranked
The high-wire Wildcats (2-0) beat Westlake in their first game by scoring 25 unanswered points to win by four, then beat Northridge last Friday by holding on for dear life to a 27-0 lead. Sophomore wideout Luke Hyde has six touchdown receptions already.
3. WEBER
Last week: Not ranked
The 24-0 shutout at Bountiful says a lot: Weber (1-1) isn't suddenly a slouch. The Warriors have forced seven turnovers their first two games and start region play this week at Clearfield.
4. NORTHRIDGE
Last week: 1
The Knights (1-1) showed fight after falling behind by 27 against a Woods Cross team that was very good in the trenches. If anything, the loss identified a team need for someone to run the ball well other than quarterback Colby Browning.
5. SYRACUSE
Last week: 4
Farmington is a hard team to defend and Syracuse (1-1) found that out in person.
NOTABLE:
Roy (last week's No. 3 team) lost by 20 at 4A Dixie and allowed 484 yards of offense on 8.3 yards per play without forcing a turnover.
Bountiful (last week's No. 5 team) got shut out at home to Weber.
Morgan has shut out its first two opponents by a combined 97-0, but the Trojans haven't been seriously tested yet.