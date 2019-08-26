Ogden vs Morgan 08
The Morgan Trojans take on the Ogden Tigers on Friday August 23, 2019, at Morgan.

1. FARMINGTON

Last week: 2

The Phoenix is 2-0 after a decisive 21-point win at what's supposed to be a solid Syracuse team. Farmington's strength appears to be spreading the ball around. Ten players have attempted a run while 11 have caught a pass. 

2. WOODS CROSS

Last week: Not ranked

The high-wire Wildcats (2-0) beat Westlake in their first game by scoring 25 unanswered points to win by four, then beat Northridge last Friday by holding on for dear life to a 27-0 lead. Sophomore wideout Luke Hyde has six touchdown receptions already.

3. WEBER

Last week: Not ranked

The 24-0 shutout at Bountiful says a lot: Weber (1-1) isn't suddenly a slouch. The Warriors have forced seven turnovers their first two games and start region play this week at Clearfield.

4. NORTHRIDGE

Last week: 1

The Knights (1-1) showed fight after falling behind by 27 against a Woods Cross team that was very good in the trenches. If anything, the loss identified a team need for someone to run the ball well other than quarterback Colby Browning.

5. SYRACUSE

Last week: 4

Farmington is a hard team to defend and Syracuse (1-1) found that out in person. 

NOTABLE:

Roy (last week's No. 3 team) lost by 20 at 4A Dixie and allowed 484 yards of offense on 8.3 yards per play without forcing a turnover.

Bountiful (last week's No. 5 team) got shut out at home to Weber. 

Morgan has shut out its first two opponents by a combined 97-0, but the Trojans haven't been seriously tested yet.

 

