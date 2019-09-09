1. FARMINGTON
Last week: 1
Farmington lost. It's the fact the Phoenix lost by just six points at reigning 6A state champion Lone Peak that's eye-catching. Keep both eyes on Farmington the rest of the way. Not only does the Phoenix appear to be one of the teams to beat in Region 5, but Farmington is looking more and more like a legitimate 5A title contender.
2. WOODS CROSS
Last week: 2
The Wildcats (4-0) easily dispatched Timpanogos. Can their unbeaten start hold up? They'll be especially eager for this week's meeting with arch-rival Bountiful, who they lost to last year. Sophomore receiver Luke Hyde now has 10 touchdown catches.
3. SYRACUSE
Last week: 4
Syracuse (3-1, 2-0 Region 1) leapfrogs Weber in this week's rankings because, obviously, the Titans beat the Warriors 24-21 last Thursday. Syracuse was hard to figure out before Thursday but the Titans have to be considered region title contenders now. Key for them will be how quarterback Bridger Hamblin recovers from an apparently sprained ankle.
4. WEBER
Last week: 3
If there's solace from a tough home loss, it's that Weber (2-2, 1-1 Region 1) can learn from a close game because the Warriors are going to have plenty of close games the rest of the way. Fun fact: they rushed for 352 yards and passed for just 19 against Syracuse. Keep an eye on sophomore running back Logan Payne, who rushed 22 times for 160 yards and two TD's in the game.
5. ROY
Last week: 5
Roy (3-1, 2-0 Region 1) needed Jaxson Dart to have another fabulous game, and the junior quarterback threw four touchdowns in the comeback win over Layton. The Royals also needed to have receiver Cade Harris come up with a big game. He caught three touchdowns.
Notable:
Morgan: The Trojans' (4-0) shutout streak to start the season ended, but they still beat up on 4A Bear River 37-17. Next up is a bye week before a brutal region slate starts.
Davis: After owning its first two region foes, Davis (2-2, 2-0 Region 1) has the best defense in Region 1, coming in at allowing 11 points per game.