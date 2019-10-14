1. Farmington
Last week: 1
Farmington (7-2, 4-1 Region 5) appears to have righted itself following the Viewmont loss, putting two-straight wins together. The Phoenix was ranked No. 6 in 5A RPI, which would've given FHS a first-round bye. It wouldn't be surprising if the Phoenix do end up as a No. 6 seed or higher in the state playoffs.
2. Syracuse
Last week: 2
Syracuse (7-2, 6-1 Region 1) beat Clearfield last week with just 201 yards of total offense, but also with five interceptions. It seems likely the Titans will move up a spot from their previous RPI ranking of 10, but they need help to jump from No. 9 to No. 8 and give themselves the chance of two home playoff games.
3. Roy
Last week: Not ranked
It got tense at the end, but Roy (6-3, 5-2 Region 1) ended the regular season by keeping The Shield trophy. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has a 16/6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
4. Weber
Last week: 3
A home playoff game should be in the cards for Weber (6-3, 5-2 Region 1) since the Warriors were ranked No. 11 before the Roy loss. But all the Warriors' loss does for them is give them a tougher first-round foe (still TBD) and no chance at a second-round road game should WHS advance.
5. Woods Cross
Last week: 4
Quarterback Carter Weierman has missed one game this season for Woods Cross (7-2, 3-2 Region 5), but still has thrown for 2,354 yards and 22 scores.
Notable:
Fremont's (5-4, 5-2 Region 1) early season struggles appear to be just that: early season struggles. The Silverwolves have won five of their last six games, which is a pretty solid momentum boost going into the playoffs.
Morgan (8-0, 4-0 Region 13) and Grantsville are both unbeaten in Region 13 games ahead of their showdown this Wednesday. A Trojans win would wrap up the first unbeaten regular season since 2000.