1. NORTHRIDGE
The Knights went on the road with zero margin for error and beat a really tough Viewmont team by seven, held the Vikings' explosive offense to 299 yards and played what one could call as good of a game as possible for the season-opener.
2. FARMINGTON
There was no better way for Farmington's "Revenge Tour" to kick off than with 526 yards of total offense and a 40-point win over Timpanogos. Wyatt Evertsen threw four touchdown passes, the running game averaged 9.8 yards per carry and the defense had four sacks with two turnovers forced.
3. ROY
Either West Jordan is loads better than everyone thought, or Roy has plenty of work to do after a 24-7 season-opening win. The Royals still ran for 264 yards and three scores on eight yards per carry, so until someone figures out how to ground their running game, they'll be just fine.
4. SYRACUSE
Syracuse, according to MaxPreps, ran 34 offensive plays for 395 yards and six touchdowns in its 49-13 thrashing over Granger. Efficiency is highly valued especially in this economy.
5. BOUNTIFUL
The Braves' defense allowed 93 total yards of offense in a 30-7 win against Hillcrest. They'll absolutely need a repeat of that defensive performance this week against Weber.
Notable:
WEBER
For the Warriors to lose by 17 points and score 24 against Bingham's defense is a result that should get more attention, especially for the first game. Like I wrote in the summer, it's not time to look past Weber just yet.
OGDEN
For the second year in a row, Ogden throttled Judge Memorial to open this season. This time it was a 49-6 win which featured a couple of historic accomplishments. It was the first time since the 1991-92 seasons that Ogden has won back-to-back season openers. The 43-point margin of victory is the Tigers' third-largest in a season-opener ever.