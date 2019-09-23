1. Farmington
Last week: 1
Farmington (5-1, 2-0 Region 5) claimed after the win at Woods Cross that it was the underdog in the game, to which everyone should reply, "Who’s picking against the Phoenix in 2019, and have those people been paying attention at all?"
2. Woods Cross
Last week: 2
At this point, losing to Farmington by 20 is like losing to the New England Patriots or the University of Clemson. The Wildcats (5-1, 1-1 Region 5) won’t like the 20-point home loss, but they’ll be just fine the rest of the year.
3. Davis
Last week: 5
The Darts (4-2, 4-0 Region 1) and their best-of-region defense are in the driver’s seat for Region 1, just in time for a massive showdown with Syracuse on Friday. Buckle up. Again.
4. Fremont
Last week: Not ranked
As the wrestler Ric Flair said, “But to be the man, you gotta beat the man!” Fremont (3-3, 3-1 Region 1) beat previous region unbeaten Syracuse by 12, so it appears the Silverwolves have turned things around after the 0-3 start.
T5. Syracuse and Weber
Last week: 3 (Syracuse) and 4 (Weber)
Take these rankings with some hesitancy until Weber (4-2, 3-1 Region 1) plays Fremont this Thursday, because right now we have a situation where Fremont beat Syracuse (4-2, 3-1 Region 1), who beat Weber. And, neither Weber, Syracuse or Fremont have played Davis yet.
Notable:
Morgan is 5-0 and survived its first region test, beating Summit Academy 28-17 in a rainstorm that grounded the Trojans' aerial assault and forced them to rely on the running game, which they successfully navigated. Now for the tricky part: the private schools. Morgan's next two games are at Judge Memorial and home against Juan Diego.