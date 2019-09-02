1. Farmington
Last week: 1
Ho-hum, Farmington (3-0) beat up a good Ridgeline team 35-0. The Phoenix's season averages are are 39 points per game on offense and seven points per game allowed on defense. Up next: a road game against defending 6A champion Lone Peak, likely the biggest game in the entire state this week.
2. Woods Cross
Last week: 2
What hasn't been impressive from Woods Cross (3-0)? The Wildcats have won all three games on the road by four points, six points and eight points. Quarterback Carter Weierman averages 266.3 passing yards per game on a 66% completion rate.
3. Weber
Last week: 3
Weber (3-0, 1-0 Region 1) scored 35 points in the first half of a 35-7 win against Clearfield on Friday. The Warriors host Syracuse on Thursday, a team they've beat by a combined 54-0 the past two meetings.
4. Syracuse
Last week: 5
The Titans' (2-1, 1-0 Region 1) two wins have come by 36 and 27 points, while the lone loss is by 21 points. Syracuse needed someone else other than quarterback Bridger Hamblin to run the ball, and running back Tre'vaun Peoples came through with 70 yards on 10 carries against Layton on Friday.
5. Roy
Last week: Not ranked
Quarterback Jaxson Dart had one of his best games for Roy (2-1, 1-0 Region 1), completing 23 of 30 passes for 267 yards and three scores. Receiver Cade Harris had 10 catches for 163 yards and two scores in the 37-31 comeback win over Fremont.
Notable:
Northridge: The Knights (1-2, 0-1 Region 1) dropped out of the rankings via a 30-point loss to Davis.
Morgan: The Trojans (3-0) have outscored teams 146-0 and allowed 17 yards of total offense in three games. They'll get their biggest test so far of the season Friday against Bear River.