Kaysville City is offering a week’s worth of fun leading up to the July 4 holiday.
Activities begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, with a patriotic devotional at Davis High School, 325 S. Main St. This year’s guest speaker is Jennie Taylor, wife of former North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, who was killed while serving in the military in Afghanistan last fall.
A community theater production of “Aida” will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and continue through July 9, at Davis High, with tickets available for purchase at the door.
On Wednesday, from 9 p.m. to midnight, a downtown block party — with dancing, games, food trucks and more — will be held in front of the Kaysville Theater, 21 Main St.
Thursday’s July 4 activities begin at 6:30 a.m. with a breakfast and flag-raising ceremony at Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South. The breakfast continues until 10:45 a.m.
A 5K/10K run starts at 7:30 a.m. at the high school track.
The popular Kaysville Parade begins at 10 a.m. along the city’s Main Street, followed by an Air Force F-35 flyover at 10:50 a.m. and the traditional community water fight at 11:45 a.m. on Main Street.
The “Red, White, and Boom” celebration — with food trucks, bounce houses, entertainment and fireworks — is from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Barnes Park, 950 W. 200 North.
For more information, visit www.kaysvillecity.com, or call 801-546-1235.