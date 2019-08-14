OGDEN — Two free screenings of “Mary Poppins Returns” will be offered this weekend at Peery’s Egyptian Theater.
The movie will be shown at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the theater at 2415 Washington Blvd. The film is being presented courtesy of Weber County’s RAMP program.
The 2018 PG-rated film stars Emily Blunt as the magical nanny who returns to Depression-era London to help a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks — and Michael’s three children — at a difficult time. It also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer.
Running time is 2 hours, 10 minutes. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.
For more information, visit www.egyptiantheaterogden.com or call 801-689-8700.