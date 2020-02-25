ROY — Back from its hiatus during 2019, Weber County Library’s surplus book sale will be held this Saturday, to the joy of those who’ve been awaiting its return.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Branch of the library, located at 2039 W. 4000 South in Roy, book lovers can purchase hardback books for 75 cents, paperbacks for 25 cents and DVDs for $1. After 4 p.m., books can be purchased for $1 a bag. Purchases must be made with cash or check.
The east parking lot is the closest to where the event will be held, said Julia Valle, business manager for the library.
Surplus property also will be sold at the event, though there won’t be as much as in the past. Snow blowers and lawn mowers will be two of the items on offer, and Valle predicts they’ll be sold out within two hours.
“There’s usually a good 100 (people) in line before 10 o’clock,” Valle said. In the past, about 1,200 have attended the event over the course of the day, she said.
The library recommends arriving after noon if visitors want a more relaxed browsing experience, according to a library press release.
As a result of past high attendance, the library wants people know that this year’s venue will be different and could be more crowded. The sale is being held at the Roy library’s blackbox theater, Valle said, which is smaller than the previous venue, the basement of the North Branch in North Ogden, where the sale was held for 10 years or more, Valle said.
Because of this smaller space, the library won’t be selling as many books.
“We still have thousands, but we don’t have tens of thousands” of books, as have been sold at the event in the past, Valle said.
The sale has changed venues because the basement of the North Branch was remodeled to include a teen center and meeting spaces, so it’s no longer a suitable venue for the event, she said. Previously, books were stored in the North Branch basement in addition to being sold there, so the library has also lost storage space.
“We just don’t have the luxury of having all that space available to store stuff all year for one big sale,” Valle said.
Moving forward, the library will hold a semi-annual sale rather than an annual sale because of these space limitations.
While the date of 2020’s second sale isn’t set yet, the library is shooting for the last Saturday of August, the day the annual sale was traditionally held, Valle said.