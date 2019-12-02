1. Fremont
Fremont (1-0) is pretty self-explanatory already. The Silverwolves allowed just 32 points last week against American Fork and 13 of those came in the fourth quarter when the game's outcome had long-since been decided.
Fremont's next three games are against defending 6A state champion — and the team that knocked the Silverwolves out of last year's playoffs — Bingham (Tuesday, home), 6A runner-up Copper Hills (Thursday, away) and 4A runner-up Ridgeline (Friday, home).
2. Farmington
Farmington's two wins have come by 22 and 39 points. The Phoenix (2-0) isn't torching the nets in the hot early start, rather FHS is winning with things like 33 steals and 27 offensive rebounds in those two games. Abigail Ferrell has scored 46 points in 49 minutes played so far.
3. Davis
The thing that stands out the in Davis' (1-0) 63-37 win over Granger last week is how the Darts adapted in-game. They trailed 17-13 after the first quarter, then outscored Granger 32-9 in the second and third quarters combined. Kylee Mabry, Callie Tolman and Hannah Loveland all reached double-figure scoring in the opener.
4. Syracuse
Another team that won by double digits with the help of late adjustments was Syracuse (1-0), which beat Bonneville by 16 last week. The Titans trailed by six at halftime, led by one going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Lakers 22-7 in the final frame. Baylee Sanders shot 7 of 9 from 2-point range and had seven steals.
5. Layton
For a young team to watch an early double-digit lead against Woods Cross evaporate, but still have the nerve to hold on says volumes. The Lancers (1-0) don't get any breaks their next three games: Pleasant Grove, Farmington and Bingham all on the road.
Notable:
Roy beat Ogden for the 10th time in the last 11 games via Tuesday's 49-46 win.
Morgan improved to 6-0 against Box Elder since 2008 with a 13-point win over the Bees last week.