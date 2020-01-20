1. Fremont
Previous: 1
Second big test of region play: passed, that being the 61-47 win over Syracuse.
Next up for Fremont (13-2, 6-0 Region 1) is a tricky contest against Layton, which has come closest to ending the Silverwolves' Region 1 winning streak — they've won 34 region games in a row — in recent years.
The win over Syracuse also strengthens Fremont's RPI metrics. The Silverwolves are ranked No. 2 as of Monday, but trail Skyridge by just .009 points, which is a very attainable gap.
2. Farmington
Previous: 2
There will be plenty to fix going forward, but Farmington (11-2, 2-0 Region 5) at least knows that it can grind out a low-scoring win like it did Friday against Woods Cross.
Head coach Van Price can get to 500 career coaching wins if Farmington, ranked second in 5A RPI, beats Bonneville on the road on Wednesday.
3. Syracuse
Previous: 3
In a 14-point loss to Fremont, Syracuse (11-2, 5-1 Region 1) at least hung with the Silverwolves for the first and fourth quarters, something no one in the region has come close to doing.
The Titans, ranked seventh in RPI, still lead Region 1 with 12.3 average steals per game.
4. Davis
Previous: 4
The Darts (11-2, 4-2 Region 1) got back on track in region play with two wins last week, capped by a 48-27 win at Layton.
In the two wins, Davis held Layton to 24% shooting from the field and held Clearfield to 26%.
5. Morgan
Previous: Not ranked
Four-straight wins and six wins out of seven will put Morgan (10-7, 4-0 Region 13) in the rankings. Sydney Cragun ranks third in the state with 5.2 steals per game on average.
Notes:
Region 5 is a big bag of unknowns with a 7-6 Woods Cross team at 0-2 in region play, a 6-7 Viewmont team at 2-0 in region play and two 6-8 teams — Box Elder and Bountiful — at 1-1.