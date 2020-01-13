1. Fremont
Previous: 1
Whatever coaching adjustments or mentality re-affirmations happen at halftime, they work for Fremont (11-2, 4-0). The Silverwolves outscored Clearfield and Northridge 41-4 in the third quarter last week.
2. Farmington
Previous: 2
Things get harder for Farmington (10-2, 1-0 Region 5), which plays its next three games on the road. When the Phoenix is at full strength — see: 55-22 win over Box Elder on Friday that included a 24-0 first-half run — teams are going to have an impossible time stopping Farmington. Head coach Van Price now has 498 career wins and could potentially win game No. 500 on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Bonneville.
3. Syracuse
Previous: 4
It may have been an ugly game, but you take wins however you can get them, even if it's 28-21 with a scoreless second quarter. Suddenly, Syracuse (10-1, 4-0 Region 1) has a defining week in Region 1 ahead of it with Layton on Tuesday and Fremont on Friday. By Saturday, we'll see how the Titans measure up.
4. Davis
Previous: 3
Three of the next four games are on the road for Davis (9-2, 2-2 Region 1), which sputtered last Tuesday at Syracuse before rebounding on Friday against Roy. The Darts don't have an easy week remaining.
5. Layton
Previous: Not ranked
The Lancers (6-4, 4-0 Region 1) are trending up with five wins in a row, but they haven't seen the teeth of the schedule yet. Layton gets Syracuse, Davis and Fremont in back-to-back-to-back games, a stretch that will probably be the Lancers' litmus test for region play.
Notable:
The biggest win for any team last week was probably on Tuesday, Jan. 7 when a 6-7 Morgan team went on the road to 11-1 Grantsville, two-time defending region champions, and won 60-54.
There were two notable differences in the box score between the two teams. One was that Morgan shot 20 percentage points better at the free throw line than Grantsville and the Trojans pulled down a 40-35 rebounding advantage.
According to MaxPreps, Viewmont outscored Woods Cross 23-0 in the second quarter and won by 14, in case Farmington's 24-0 run in the first half against Box Elder wasn't enough to satisfy the Region 5 deities.