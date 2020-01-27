1. Fremont
Previous: 1
Fremont (15-2, 8-0 Region 1) has been the top team in Region 1 the entire season. Now, the Silverwolves just took over the top spot in the UHSAA RPI rankings for girls basketball, as well.
Two of the three hardest games left on Fremont's schedule are on the road, starting Tuesday at Davis and finishing Feb. 13 at Layton in the regular-season finale.
2. Farmington
Previous: 2
Van Price now stands alone as Utah's all-time girls basketball coaching wins leader after notching wins No. 500 and 501 last week to pass Ogden's Phil Russell in the record books.
Farmington (13-2, 4-0 Region 5) players and fans brought out white T-shirts that had "501" written in teal lettering after the 68-47 win at Viewmont on Friday, which gives the Phoenix sole possession of first place in Region 5 and a one-game lead on the Vikings and Box Elder.
3. Syracuse
Previous: 3
Syracuse (13-2, 7-1 Region 1) responded to its first region loss of the year by thumping both Roy and Northridge.
The Titans are on the road this week at Clearfield and Weber before back-to-back-to-back games against Davis, Fremont and Layton.
One more win and Syracuse will match last year's win total of 14.
4. Davis
Previous: 4
Since nearly losing to Clearfield a couple of weeks ago, Davis (13-2, 6-2 Region 1) has been one of the better fourth-quarter teams in the region lately.
The Darts have outscored their last three opponents 45-27 in the final frame. They get their second crack at Fremont on Tuesday.
5. Box Elder
Previous: Not ranked
The No. 5 spot in girls basketball has been a merry-go-round for a month, and Box Elder (8-8, 3-1 Region 5) takes over a spot that's changed hands for the third week in a row.
Since the Bees became healthy again, they've gotten down to business with three wins in a row by an average of 10.7 points.
Notes
Morgan (10-9, 4-2 Region 13) lost twice last week to two of the best teams in the region and falls out of the rankings.
Layton (7-7, 5-3 Region 1) checks in at No. 14 in the UHSAA 6A RPI rankings, which would mean a home playoff game.
Layton Christian (15-4, 8-0 Region 17) can put some distance between it and the region's second-place team, Waterford, with a win Tuesday night when the two teams meet.