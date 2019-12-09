1. Fremont
Last week: 1
Last week, Fremont (4-0) faced a defending state champion and two defending state runner-ups. All the Silverwolves did was beat Bingham by 27, get a game-winning coast-to-coast layup by Halle Duft at Copper Hills and outlast a good guard-driven Ridgeline team Friday. They're winning with balance: Timea Gardiner, Emma Calvert and Maggie Mendelson are all averaging 11-plus points and five-plus rebounds per game. Region play starts this week at Roy because of the Nike Tournament of Champions next week.
2. Farmington
Last week: 2
Chalk up two more wins for the Phoenix (2-0), who face two winless teams (Hillcrest and Jordan) this week. Junior guard Abigail Ferrell is averaging 20.8 points per game, shooting 65% and pulling in four steals and 3.8 rebounds per game too. Head coach Van Price is up to 492 career coaching wins, eight behind former Ogden head coach Phil Russell (500) for most all time in Utah.
3. Davis
Last week: 3
Kylee Mabry leads the region in scoring average with 17.3 points per game, coming mostly inside the arc. The Darts (4-0) look really strong with their four wins coming by 26, 26, 34 and 11 points. Davis is at Bonneville on Tuesday.
4. Syracuse
Last week: 4
Also off to a good start is Syracuse (4-0), which just claimed the title of champion at the Morgan Winter Invitational. No team has cracked 40 points against the Titans, which started 5-0 last year before losing to Ridgeline, which they play this Friday on the road.
5. Layton
Last week: 5
Yes, Layton is 1-2 to start the year, but consider the fact Lancers have probably played the toughest schedule of anyone. Their first three opponents (Woods Cross, Farmington, Pleasant Grove) are a combined 11-1. As seen with the RPI in football, if a team plays a tough schedule early on, that helps a ton when the brackets come out.
Notable:
Through four games, Ogden (2-2) freshman Ashley Christensen is averaging 15 points per game.