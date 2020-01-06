1. Fremont
Previous: 1
In case there was any doubt after a 58-36 thrashing over Davis on Friday, Fremont (9-2, 2-0 Region 1) is by far the best team in Region 1, the best team north of Salt Lake City and is probably going to be talked about even more as a 6A state title favorite.
Lest anyone think the prospect of facing the Silverwolves is already daunting, consider this quote:
"I feel like we're getting better. Our offense is starting to click, the timing on our stuff is starting to actually come and I even said that after the game, I feel like we're starting to gel a little bit better on the offensive end," Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout said after Friday's win.
2. Farmington
Previous: 3
Farmington (9-1) got its groove back with wins over Sky View and Ogden last week, but the competition level takes a big jump Tuesday against Ridgeline, followed by a tough Region 5 opener Friday against Box Elder.
The Phoenix didn't have junior guard Abigail Ferrell against Olympus back on Dec. 20 and lost by 11, but with her back in the lineup, Farmington won last week's two games by 21 and 33 points.
3. Davis
Previous: 2
Davis (8-1, 1-1 Region 1) needs to take advantage of Tuesday's home game with Syracuse since the Darts are on the road the next three games after that.
4. Syracuse
Previous: 4
The Titans' (8-1, 2-0 Region 1) two region wins have come by 33 and 40 points. Syracuse gets a big step up in competition Tuesday at Davis.
5. Bonneville
Previous: 5
The Lakers (5-5) begin Region 5 play this week against Bountiful after two weeks without games.
Notes:
If there was a No. 6 ranking, that's where Woods Cross (7-3) would go. Bonneville has done better against common opponents — Layton, Davis, Weber — but the Wildcats are No. 6 in the 5A RPI rankings as of Jan. 7.