1. Fremont
Last week: 1
There was just the one game last week, a 65-47 win at Riverton that kept Fremont (6-0) unbeaten. The perfect record will be put to the test this week as the Silverwolves head to Arizona for the Nike Tournament of Champions, with their first game coming Wednesday against Perry-Arizona.
Fremont is in a brutally tough bracket that includes perennial California state title winners St. Mary's and Bishop O'Dowd.
2. Farmington
Last week: 2
Shooting guard Valerie Kunzler had her best night of the season, scoring 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting in a tough win at Jordan as Farmington remained unbeaten at 6-0.
Head coach Van Price now sits at 494 career wins. If Farmington was to win its next five games — a difficult proposition given the next five games are against Green Canyon, Olympus, Sky View, Ogden and Ridgeline — then Price could go for win No. 500 on Jan. 10 against Box Elder.
3. Davis
Last week: 3
Davis is 6-0 with an average margin of victory of 22.3 points per game and only one team (Bountiful) has scored 40 or more against the Darts.
Kylee Mabry averages 16.7 points per game, but Davis has balance with three more starters — Hannah Loveland, Kelsey Leavitt and Callie Tolman — averaging 7.2 points per game or more.
4. Syracuse
Last week: 4
Syracuse (5-1) lost its first game of the season by 15 to Ridgeline, which more shows how good the Cache Valley teams are this year.
The Titans get Taylorsville on Wednesday before the region opener at Northridge on Friday. Junior guard Baylee Sanders leads the team in points (13.3) and steals (3.5) per game.
5. Bonneville
Last week: NR
Bonneville (3-3) jumps into the rankings for the first time this year on the back of a strong second-half showing against Davis, followed by a road win against a Layton team that's much better than its record indicates.
After a Monday night game with Ridgeline, the Lakers get Cyprus and Logan, the latter of which features a BYU commit guard Amber Kartchner.
Notable:
The full slate of Region 1 games start on Friday. Schools go on winter break starting Dec. 20, but several teams will get back on the hardwood Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.