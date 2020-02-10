1. Fremont
Previous: 1
It's not any secret at all that Fremont (19-2, 12-0 Region 1) is the best team in the northern corridor.
Something very interesting happened in last Friday's 70-39 win over Syracuse. The Silverwolves won with 30 points combined between guards Halle Duft and Mia Austin.
It's interesting because Fremont normally wins from its frontcourt of Emma Calvert and Timea Gardiner, so if the Silverwolves can win games by outshooting other teams, they're going to be an even bigger problem in the state tournament.
Speaking of the tournament, Fremont will probably be the No. 1 seed once the brackets come out unless some freak mathematical occurrence happens.
2. Farmington
Previous: 2
Farmington is tracking very well for a first-round bye in the 5A playoffs, which is harder to come by since only the top three teams in 5A get that luxury.
The Phoenix (17-2, 8-0 Region 5) had the No. 2 ranking and were well clear of No. 4 when the last RPI rankings were public on Saturday (those rankings have since been hidden in an effort to create a more "dramatic" bracket reveal).
Farmington can clinch the outright Region 5 title on Wednesday with a win at Bountiful.
3. Syracuse
Previous: 3
Syracuse was hovering around the No. 6 spot in the RPI rankings on Friday morning, which is where the Titans (16-3, 10-2 Region 1) would need to finish to get a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Then they lost to Fremont, which will likely affect their metric some, but with two more chances for wins this week and some expected attrition from the teams in their immediate vicinity in the rankings (Copper Hills, Bingham, etc.), there's a good chance Syracuse ends up with a first-round bye.
4. Davis
Previous: 4
Davis (15-4, 8-4 Region 1) has the second best scoring defense in 6A, giving up an average of 35.3 points per game.
The Darts were No. 8 in the RPI before the rankings went dark, which would mean two home playoff games if they stay in the eighth spot.
The No. 8 ranking, though, would likely mean a quarterfinal matchup with Fremont.
5. Morgan
Previous: Not ranked
The merry-go-round in the rankings' No. 5 spot ends with Morgan (13-10), which went 7-3 in a really tough Region 13.
The Trojans have a tough draw in 3A state playoffs, with a second-round meeting against South Summit, then a potential quarterfinal against No. 2 Judge Memorial.
Notes:
Layton Christian (19-4) is one of the most improved teams in the whole state this season after finishing 8-15 last year.